Lamar Odom Convinced Khloe Kardashian Will Dump Tristan Thompson: Reconciliation In The Works?

Lamar Odom reportedly has no doubt in his mind that he’ll reconcile with Khloe Kardashian and consequently end her four-month relationship with Tristan Thompson.

While insiders have claimed that Khloe couldn’t be happier being with her new man, Lamar Odom is said to be under the impression that he’s always going to be the most important figure in his ex-wife’s life — they share an unbreakable bond that won’t ever go away.

According to Hollywood Life, now that Lamar has completed a one-month rehab program and is completely free of all drugs and other substances, the disgraced former basketball player believes that there’s still a chance he can make things work with Khloe.

It was initially said that if Lamar Odom was able to get his act together and seek professional help at a rehab clinic, Khloe would’ve considered the idea of getting back with her ex-husband, but since the father-of-two refused to do so when Kardashian pled with him last summer, the reality star gave up and decided to move on with her life.

At the time, it was claimed that Lamar didn’t want to go to rehab because had relapsed and was beginning to battle an alleged addiction to alcohol. Odom was very much in denial at the time, and instead of starting from the beginning again, Khloe decided to ditch the drama concerning Lamar and distance herself from the man she once considered the love of her life for good.

Months have gone by since this altercation went down, and considering how Lamar is in a completely different mindset now, the former Clippers player firmly believes that Khloe still loves him just as much as he does.

Lamar Odom reportedly considers Kardashian’s ex-boyfriends, including French Montana and James Harden, nothing but short-term lovers that took his position in the relationship while he was still battling his drug addiction.

But now that he’s cleaned up and ready to begin a new life, Odom is fully committed to getting back with Khloe, Us Weekly adds. He’s certain that it’ll happen, evidently meaning that Tristan Thompson will be dumped by the socialite in favor of the 37-year-old.

“Lamar Odom needs TT to know how madly in love he still is with Khloe and wants Tristan to understand that he and Khloe have unfinished business,” the insider gushed. “Lam doesn’t want to disrespect what they have, but he thinks Tristan is just like James Harden and French Montana — a place holder in her life for when he returns.”

The outlet concludes by stressing that if Lamar Odom thinks he’s going to get Khloe back just like that, he better think again because Tristan is willing to put up a fight if he has to.

Thompson is fully aware of all the things Khloe went through with Lamar, and for him to think that there’s still a chance they could get back together — especially now that she’s with her new man — Tristan can’t even take Odom seriously with that mindset.

“There was a time when Khloe would have died with delight hearing Lamar profess his love for her like that. Sadly, he never got his act together and now that time has passed. Khloe’s not married anymore. She’s Tristan’s girl and he will do anything to protect her from her delusional ex-husband.”

According to insiders, Khloe’s relationship with Tristan will be played out on the forthcoming series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As for potential plans to reconcile with Lamar Odom, it doesn’t seem as if the socialite is showing any interest in doing so.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]