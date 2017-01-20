The Women’s March Controversy: Beyonce, Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer And Other Celebrities Support It, But What Is Its True Agenda? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Elizabeth Gail and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Beyonce, Amy Schumer, Katy Perry And Scarlett Johansson are some of the A-list celebrities supporting the Women’s March to be held in Washington DC. In comparison to Donald Trump’s inauguration, which has been shunned by celebrities, it includes hordes of popular personalities. Apparently, the main objective of the protest is to send a strong message to the Donald Trump establishment about women’s rights, a day after his inauguration. The following is an outline of the mission as on the Women’s March website.

“The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us – immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault – and our communities are hurting and scared. We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear. In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”

That said, there is a bit of controversy about this, for example when it comes to its inclusiveness, which has presently been called into question. While the Women’s March organizers have partnered with groups supporting certain agendas such as Planned Parenthood, they have refused to collaborate with others like Abby Johnson’s And Then There Were None organization.

The non for profit pro-life group helps abortion clinic workers leave the industry, but was apparently deleted as it was anti-abortion. Speaking to The Blaze, Abby expressed her disappointment with the allegedly inclusive movement, stating that she had applied for a partnership with the Women’s March On Washington because some members of her organization wanted to participate.

According to her revelation, she received a call on Tuesday from someone who told her they were with the Women’s March. She was informed that the application was rejected because partnering groups must support ‘reproductive rights’.

Apparently her organization had already been listed on the Women’s March site as a partner at the time of receiving the call, but was deleted soon after. Planned Parenthood was also simultaneously elevated to a premier partner of the Women’s March. According to Abby, who had previously worked for Planned Parenthood, the Women’s March was apparently only for partners pushing certain agendas. The following was her actual statement in regard to this.

“They’ve always said everybody’s invited, this is an inclusive march, but now, what they’re doing to pro-life groups by kicking us out is basically saying it’s not inclusive, its exclusive just to pro-choice organizations. … To say, well, only this type of feminism, only this type of woman is allowed to share her voice is actually discriminatory.”

She also highlighted that pro-life groups are actually at the forefront of women’s rights issues such as domestic abuse and sex trafficking. According to Linda Sarsour, co-chair of the Women’s March, Planned Parenthood was also one of the march’s biggest agendas. The following was her exact statement in regards to this while speaking to MSNBC.

“First of all, hands off the Affordable Care Act. We need our health insurance. Hands off Planned Parenthood and our reproductive rights. Hands off Muslims. Hands off the undocumented. Those are really our top messaging lines. Hands off our Native American sisters and brothers.”

This is as reported by News Busters. Although the Women’s March on Washington has been endorsed by celebrities such as Katy Perry, Beyonce, Scarlett Johansson and Amy Schumer, the deep involvement of Planned Parenthood, a private entity, has made some critics question the legitimacy of the Women’s March course. This is especially considering that the GOP is presently threatening to defund it. Please offer your views on the Women’s March and its present mission in the comment section.

