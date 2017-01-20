Jennifer Aniston Reacts On Fake Stories, Raves About Justin Theroux

One of the most talked about actresses in Hollywood is Jennifer Aniston because of all the rumors being thrown at her including breakup and pregnancy. Ever since she gained fame for her role as Rachel Green in the popular sitcom Friends and got married to screen heartthrob Brad Pitt, the blonde beauty has become a favorite subject by the paparazzi.

Even if Aniston has already moved on from Pitt, who reportedly cheated on her with Angelina Jolie, the rumors never died. In fact, the person involved now is her current husband Justin Theroux. She has become a regular headline in various tabloids. False stories of her getting dumped by the 45-year-old actor and expecting a baby have been coming out.

After years of keeping quiet, Jennifer Aniston finally aired out how she felt about the rumors and body shaming by publishing an essay at Huffington Post last July. She knows that the tabloid practices won’t ever change, but it is up to the readers if they will buy into what is being served to them. However, she still hopes that the tabloids will end up writing about the truth because people have stopped buying their fake stories.

It’s been approximately six months since the Horrible Bosses star made a plea to the readers to stop patronizing tabloid stories, but it seems that nothing much has changed. During a recent interview with Vanity, Jennifer aired out her disappointment and also shared her thoughts on the effect of her essay.

“I had no idea it would get the response that it did; I was thrilled with that,” she said. “But sadly, people still buy into it. They are consumers of this trash and they eat it up.”

“It’s definitely in people’s consciousness a lot more. But you’re always going to have the Piers Morgans of the world contradicting something that comes from the heart and saying, ‘You’re a hypocrite,'” Aniston added.

When the news came out that Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt on September 2016, Jennifer Aniston’s name got dragged into the controversy again. According to OK! magazine, the 53-year-old actor called up his ex-wife after receiving a text from her. The exes reportedly made plans to secretly meet up at a beach house in California.

“It’s the perfect spot because it’s far away from prying eyes,” an insider said adding that the former husband and wife considered the place a romantic getaway where they were still married.

However, Jen’s rep told Hollywood Life that the secret reunion isn’t true and claimed that the magazine has written false stories about the actress in the past. The 47-year-old actress isn’t the only one affected by all the rumors. Her husband is also getting fed up by all the gossips. During an interview with Business Insider, Justin called the stories that link Jen to Brangelina nonsense.

“There’s an endless appetite for trash, apparently, though everyone would say that they don’t have that appetite,” Theroux said. “But I think a lot of people do because people buy it. But there are bigger things to b—- about. It’s shocking how much bandwidth things can take up when there are far more important things going on in the world.”

Despite the rumors, The Leftovers star stood by Jennifer’s side. The two started dating after falling in love on the set of Wanderlust in 2011. They kept everyone guessing whey they will get married for years, until news broke that the two had a secret wedding at Bel Air mansion in 2015.

With almost five years of being together and facing all sorts of controversy including the breakup and pregnancy rumors, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux remained strong as a couple. She revealed to Marie Claire a few months ago why Justin is the right person for her.

“All I know is that I feel completely seen, and adored, in no matter what state,” she said. “There’s no part of me that I don’t feel comfortable showing, exposing. And it brings forth the best part of myself, because I care about him so much. And he’s such a good person. It hurts me to think of anything hurting him.”

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]