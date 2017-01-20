Coco Austin Shows Off Cleavage And Toned Abs In Latest Bikini Pics

Coco Austin is enjoying her vacation to Florida this week as she continues to share revealing photos online.

The 37-year-old fitness model has posted several bikini photos to her Instagram account as she soaks up the sun at the beach and by the pool. Of course, she also has baby Chanel Nicole by her side as the two twin in matching swim suits. Coco started her vacation with a black and teal bikini that was custom made for her and one-year-old Chanel.

She shared a racy, boob-filled photo to her social media as she also directed attention to her daughter. However, all eyes were definitely on Coco this time. Fans even called out Coco as it seems the main focus of the image is her cleavage despite her caption of “Hanging poolside with my baby girl! #familyvacation.”

“Are these pics really about the baby lol”

Hanging poolside with my baby girl! #familyvacation Matching swimsuits – @fedeswimwear A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

And Coco didn’t stop there. She shared two more photos while wearing the tiny black bikini as she put her toned midsection on full display. Austin is seen sitting on the edge of the pool as she holds up Chanel on her arm. While the baby smiles and wears little sunglasses, once again the focus is on Coco’s astonishing body.

In this case, it’s her extremely tight abs that have fans talking. Viewers couldn’t help but notice just how in shape the mother-of-one is as she enjoys her tropical vacation. One Instagram user seemed to be in disbelief at how flat Austin’s stomach is as they asked how she did it.

“how you get your stomach so flat????????”

Ok I have to post 1 more pic.. There's too much cuteness going on with this little girl. I have so much fun with her These bikins wear made by – @fedeswimwear A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

Coco wrapped up the bikini photos by sharing a couple from the family’s trip to the Florida coast. This time, she opted for a red bikini top and high-waisted polka dot bottoms. She shared a shot to SnapChat and also posted it to Instagram as she gave fans a view down her busty cleavage. While fans obviously love seeing all of Coco’s photos, it was the second one she posted that people really loved.

Austin uploaded a shot of her and Chanel blowing kisses to the camera while once again wearing matching suits.

“Beach babes..lol Kisses to our followers”

The new mom’s figure is prominently displayed as she proudly showcases her post-baby body.

Beach babes..lol Kisses to our followers A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

Us Weekly covered Coco and Chanel’s matching swimsuits as the pair once again made fans swoon.

“…holds her little girl, who is rocking red, ruffled bathing suit bottoms and a navy-and-white polka-dot top that coordinates with Austin’s red, white and blue beach ensemble for their family day in Miami.”

The site continued on to state this isn’t the first time the mother-daughter duo have matched as Coco enjoys wearing the same styles with her baby. The Daily Mail went in-depth into Coco and Ice T’s Florida vacation as they were spotted shopping with Chanel and their Bulldog, Max.

“All eyes on Coco. On Wednesday, Coco Austin and Ice-T were spotted with their 13-month-old princess and lovable bulldog enjoying a day of shopping and lunch while on vacation in Miami, Florida.”

The site mentions Coco was turning heads as she wore a skin-tight outfit that showed off her curves.

“As the trio wandered about Lincoln Road Mall, Ice-T, 58, stopped to take photos with fans, but it was his 37-year-old wife’s outfit that was causing double takes.”

It seems she’s no stranger to getting attention for her bodacious figure as she continues to wow fans with her fashion sense. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that Austin is constantly flaunting her figure in tiny bikinis, either.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]