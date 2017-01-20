WWE Rumors: Ryback Continues Shading The WWE, Is He Benefiting From This At All?

Even though Ryback hasn’t been a part of the WWE roster for a while, the latest WWE rumors suggest that the wrestler formerly known as Big Guy continues to make headlines in stories connected to the company because of all the shade that he likes to throw towards it. The former Intercontinental champion, who left the company back in August 2016, has been trying to make a name for himself outside of the ring — including with a nutrition line, his own podcast, and writing a book — but he continues to come back to the WWE and continues to be the subject of many of its rumors.

Ryback vs Moose “Battle of the Big Boys” pic.twitter.com/I7tlDLRtYf — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) January 16, 2017

According to Forbes’ latest round of WWE rumors, Ryback’s decision to leave the company had to do with wanting control over his brand. He felt that the WWE was getting too much of a profit, and too quickly, and he didn’t want the company getting the rights to his name — and his brand — that, he felt, completely belonged to him. Which, in a way, is completely understandable.

Ryback feels that, outside of the benefit of a major corporation like the WWE backing him, he feels much better now that he is able to do things on his own.

“To be able now to have the relationship with different fans, to communicate with them, to be able to still wrestle, have everything and to do it my way, it feels really good. Mark my words; I am going to be ultra-successful, do things that nobody thought I could do because I know what my game plan is and I know what I am doing.”

Available Now on Amazon! Wake Up It’s Feeding Time by Ryback Reeves pic.twitter.com/2W51guTkir — Ryback Reeves (@FMMNutrition) January 18, 2017

Meanwhile, according to the latest WWE rumors from Wrestlezone, Ryback is continuing to throw shade against the company every chance he gets. The outlet recently sat down with the former wrestler, and he took every opportunity to denigrate the company that gave him his first shot.

One of the biggest claims that he made, of course, was that the WWE wasn’t interested in developing new talent, or in letting people win organically.

“To be told you can’t do magazine covers, or movies, to start your own supplement line, and to be restricted on what you can do outside was very discouraging for me. I don’t like being told I can’t do something when I know I can. It’s only enhancing not only my brand, but the company’s brand as well. That’s when I knew I had to walk away and build my brand on my own now. What you are seeing is me being very diverse and putting my hands in a lot of different jars. Now I have to really focus in on three or four things, and build them up as big as I can build them before I start branching out to other things again.”

Finally, according to the latest round of WWE rumors from Wrestling, Inc., the WWE is getting its fair share of shade against the wrestler in, too. The outlet recently spoke to the wrestler, who is now working the independent circuit, and he confirmed that Vince McMahon has been taking every opportunity to throw shade at the last WrestleMania match that he participated in.

“Vince created that world and it’s his right to do what he wants to do at the end of the day. That made it very easy for me to leave and go ahead create my own world, start from the bottom and work my way back up again.”

