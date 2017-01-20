Amber Rose Shares Adorable Cuddle Session With Baby Dream Kardashian

Auntie Amber Rose took time out of her busy schedule this week to catch up with bestie Blac Chyna and baby Dream Kardashian.

The 33-year-old shared a selfie on Wednesday while holding Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s baby girl. Amber captioned the photo “beautiful Dream” and included the hashtag “Auntie Muva,” a nickname Rose is known for, along with a pink heart emoji. In just a day, Amber’s sweet selfie received over 300,000 likes as fans flocked to get a glimpse of Dream.

Instagram users commented on the photo as they expressed how cute they find both Amber and the littlest Kardashian.

“The cutest baby Eveeeeer in the kardashian and jenner clan….so adorable.. Dream.” “Beautiful girls” “This is too cuteeeee”

Of course, the photo is just one of many of Dream on Instagram as Rob and Chyna made an account for their baby girl the day she was born.

Beautiful @Dream ????#AuntieMuva A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

Us Weekly also reported on the photo as news of Amber’s cute visit quickly spread.

“Auntie on duty! Amber Rose shared an adorable selfie with her BFF Blac Chyna’s baby daughter, Dream…”

The site commented on how cozy both Amber and Dream appear as the girls pose for their photo together. The two-month-old seems to be quite content in Rose’s presence, suggesting the baby is familiar with her “auntie.”

“Makeup maven Rose looks comfy in a burgundy hoodie and black baseball cap for her playdate with Dream.”

Rose was also one of the first people to share photos of Dream when she was born on November 10. The model congratulated Rob and Chyna as she shared an image of Dream still in the hospital. The photo received over 650,000 likes as fans were eager to get a glimpse of the newborn Kardashian.

Amber proved to be close to Chyna during her pregnancy as well as Us Weekly stated she knew the baby’s name before anyone else.

“I know the name of the baby but you don’t!” she told Us at the Monday, October 4, taping of Dancing With the Stars. “And I’m not telling!”

A Dream come true #DreamKardashian ???? A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Nov 10, 2016 at 2:55pm PST

Amber and Chyna’s friendship has withstood plenty of drama as both women deal with nasty breakups from the father’s of their children. While Rose was going through a divorce from rapper Wiz Khalifa, Chyna was at her side. And she returned the favor when Chyna and Tyga went through a very public ordeal after he started dating a then 17-year-old Kylie Jenner.

Rose even publicly defended Chyna after Tyga called her out regarding a certain birthday gift he gave Jenner when she turned 18. After seeing Tyga gift Kylie with a Ferrari, Chyna couldn’t hold back her comments questioning his financial situation, to which he replied, “where your Ferrari though?”

But Chyna didn’t need to answer back as Rose stepped up to defend her friend, as reported by TMZ.

“She don’t need a Ferrari she can Drive mine #BFFGoals.”

It seems Amber and Chyna have only grown closer as they spend time with one another’s children as well. The duo spent a day together last week as they stopped to take photos together.

????@blacchyna A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

The women posed by their matching Rolls Royce cars as they bumped booties. Celebuzz reported on the cars, saying Amber and Chyna decided to get the cars after Dream was born.

“On Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2016), the Dancing with the Stars contestant took a test drive around Beverly Hills in a vehicle identical to her besties’ new ride, which Chyna bought as a push present to herself.”

From dealing with relationship drama to matching cars and babies, Amber and Chyna seem to have truly found a friend for life in one another.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]