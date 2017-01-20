Song Joong-ki, Park Bo-gum To Attend Fan Meeting In Taiwan, Duo To Act Together In A Movie?

There has been no official announcement yet, but reports have been circulating on social media that South Korean actor Song Joong-ki will visit Taiwan on Sunday.

The rumor mill is buzzing with reports that Song Joong-ki will be the surprise guest at Park Bo-gum’s fan meeting in Taiwan.

According to netizens on social media, Song Joong-ki will also be accompanying Park Bo-gum to Thailand and Singapore. However, the actors’ agency Blossom Entertainment has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Strategically, it makes sense for the actors to attend fan meetings together, as the audience of both Song Joong-ki and Park Bo-gum are pretty much the same.

After the conclusion of Descendants of the Sun in April, the next big drama was Moonlight Drawn By Clouds. Although the genre was vastly different, the fan base for both the actors are pretty much the same.

Song Joong-ki, Park Bo-gum In New Movie?

A few months ago, actor Song Joong-ki said that he would love to act alongside Park Bo-gum in a new movie. “I am sincerely hoping for it. It’d be good to play brothers or to play rivals to romance a woman. Above all, I just want to film something with Park Bo Gum,” said Song Joong-ki, according to a report by Drama Fever.

While Song Joong-ki just completed the filming of Battleship Island, Park Bo-gum is rumored to have been approached for the upcoming movie Seobuk.

Actor Park Bo-gum, however, has denied rumors that he had been cast in the movie. According to reports, Park Bo Gum has been approached to play the role of Seobok, a human clone with healing powers.

On January 6, a Blossom Entertainment representative stated, “Park Bo Gum recently received the script for Seobuk. Nothing has been decided on whether he will appear in the movie.” The agency released this statement after it was reported that Park Bo Gum had accepted the role.

Seobok will be directed by Lee Yong Joo, who also directed Architecture 101. The movie is said to be a modern interpretation of the legend of Seobok, who set sail to find the elixir of life for Qin Shi Huang, the founder and first emperor of the Qin dynasty.

Park Bo-gum: The Hanbok Rockstar

According to an online survey, Park Bo-gum sports the best look in a hanbok, a traditional South Korean attire.

The online research firm PMI surveyed 2,000 men and women between the ages of 20 and 50 on celebrities who look best in hanbok in historical period dramas. The male and female celebrities who came out on top were Park Bo-gum (23.2 percent) and Lee Young-ee (28 percent), reported Soompi.

Park Bo-gum was loved for his role in last year’s Moonlight Drawn by Clouds and received 31.5 percent of the female vote, but only 13.9 percent of the male vote.

Park Bo-gum Roots For Hollywood

A few days ago, at a fan meeting in Hong Kong, actor Park Bo-gum made it clear that he has set his sights far beyond Korean stardom. The actor said that he is rooting for Hollywood and hoped to gain global prominence. “I need to work hard to make that happen,” said Park Bo-gum, according to a report by Inquisitr.

After his spectacular performance in Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, the actor has been busy doing commercials for VProve, Domino’s Pizza, and, most recently, Line Pay, for which he was selected as the brand ambassador, along with actor Song Joong-ki.

