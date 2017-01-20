Louis Tomlinson And Danielle Campbell Split Only Weeks After His Mom’s Death

Louis Tomlinson and Danielle Campbell have reportedly split just a month after the One Direction singer’s mother, Johannah Deakin, tragically died of leukemia, Mirror reports. Tomlinson and Campbell had been dating for just over a year before the split.

A source reveals that Louis and Danielle remain good friends even after the separation.

“Louis and Danielle have made the decision to split up but they are still going to be mates,” the source says.

“They’re still talking to each other and there is no bad feeling whatsoever.”

The source adds that the former couple felt it necessary for them to split up, that “this was the best way forward.”

Danielle Campbell, 21, had provided the One Direction singer constant support during his struggles with his mom’s illness.

“It’s really sad because Danielle has been there for Louis through this horrible time,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

“She has stood by him, remained loyal and continued to be a great support, which is exactly what he needs.”

Louis Tomlinson and Danielle Campbell were beset with split rumors after people started noticing that the two haven’t been pictured together for several weeks. The last time the two have shared a photo together was on Christmas Eve, which was also Tomlinson’s birthday. The Instagram photo showed Campbell giving Tomlinson a smooch on the cheek, along with the caption, “Happy Birthday my love.”

Louis Tomlinson recently delivered en emotional performance of his hit single “Just Hold On” with DJ Steve Aoki on The X-Factor. It was a brave act considering that the performance occurred only a few days after her mom passed on.

Tomlinson admits in a radio conversation with SirusXM that there was a time just after his mother’s death that he felt like “throwing the towel in,” but was reminded that his mom would have wanted him to keep going.

“It’s not something that I feel 100 percent comfortable talking too much about but just quickly, when I first found out the news I kind of did want to throw the towel in,” Louis said in a chat with SirusXM Radio.

“But it was my mum who said to me that I’ve just got to keep going, telling me very sternly that she wanted me to.”

The X-Factor’s head judge Simon Cowell, the person responsible for forming One Direction, praised Louis Tomlinson for his courageous performance.

“Louis, I have to say I’ve known you for six years.” “The bravery of what you’ve done. I respect you as an artist, as a person and your mum was so proud of you and she was so excited for the performance.” “She’s looking down on you tonight.”

Shortly after his emotional performance on The X-Factor, Tomlinson took to Twitter to thank his fans for their unwavering support, adding that his mom would’ve been proud of him for soldiering on with the performance.

“That was harder than I ever imagined.” “I want to thank everyone around me and all of the amazing fans out there that made that so special!” “Feeling so much love around me and my family. Mum would have been so f***ing proud (sorry for swearing mum) love you!”

The One Direction singer also thanked his collaborator Steve for helping fulfill his mom’s wish: for his son to debut his solo single on the show that brought him to the world stage.

The song Tomlinson performed on the X-Factor,“Hold On,” is believed to be a tribute to Johannah, a notion bolstered supported by the lyrics: “What do you do when a chapter ends / Do you close the book and never read it again / Where do you go when your story’s done / You can be who you were or who you’ll become.”

