‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24 Cast: Cheryl Burke Wants Blake Shelton, Producer Wants Jane Fonda

Dancing with the Stars will return in two months, and the show’s producers and pro dancers have been busy creating their celebrity wishlists for Season 24.

Before she headed to the People’s Choice Awards earlier this week, Cheryl Burke teased that she may be competing on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, which premieres March 20 on ABC. The 32-year-old pro dancer took a three-season hiatus from DWTS before returning last season to dance with Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte. They came in seventh place, and it looks like Cheryl is aiming to do better during Season 24 by scoring an extremely popular partner. As the International Business Times reports, the two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner revealed her dream Dancing with the Stars partner during CBS’ Facebook live stream of the People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

“[I] would love to partner up with Blake Shelton,” Burke revealed. “I always say people that would never do it.”

Unfortunately for Cheryl Burke, Blake Shelton is going to be too busy with his coaching gig on The Voice. The NBC reality series competes with Dancing with the Stars on Monday nights, and the second half of each season of The Voice is filmed live. In other words, there’s no way the country singer could appear on both series at the same time.

The last time Cheryl Burke won Dancing with the Stars, she was partnered with a different kind of cowboy: former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith. She and the Super Bowl champ took home the Season 3 Mirrorball Trophy. Burke’s first win came the season before with “98 Degrees” singer Drew Lachey.

Dancing with the Stars Executive Producer Deena Katz also recently shared the name of a celebrity who she wants to see on DWTS. Katz told Dance Network‘s Kristyn Burtt that she’s heading to the Los Angeles Women’s March today, and she’s hoping to convince one of the event’s famous attendees to sign on for Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars.

“I have my casting hat on 24 hours a day. This show is like my baby. I was the first person in America hired and there is not a day that goes by that I’m not working on it and searching people out,” Katz said. “So trust me, I might be asking Jane Fonda that day.”

Jane Fonda is currently 79-years-old, but she wouldn’t be the oldest celebrity to compete on Dancing with the Stars. That honor belongs to Cloris Leachman, who appeared on the show when she was 82.

Deena Katz helped organize the L.A. Women’s March, so she’ll likely get the opportunity to speak to all of its celebrity participants. Doubt actress Laverne Cox and Broadway star Idina Menzel will be joining Jane Fonda at the event, as will Married with Children actress Christina Applegate, comedian Keegan Michael Key, and singer Ariana Grande.

“I would bet someone who is there ends up dancing on this next season,” Katz said. “I don’t know who, but I’ll look at the list and see what happens.”

The list includes over 50 celebrities, so Katz has plenty of options to choose from. Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber and his Season 23 partner, Little Women LA star Terra Jolé, will be among the participants.

During a recent interview with Glamour, DWTS Executive Producer Rob Wade revealed that the celebrity cast for Season 24 is halfway complete. The Bachelor star Nick Viall has expressed an interest in competing on the show, as has Drew Scott, one half of HGTV’s Property Brothers. As the Inquisitr previously reported, pro dancer Emma Slater listed Drew’s brother Jonathan as one of her top three dream partners along with Storage Wars star Barry Weiss and comedian Russell Brand.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has also expressed an interest in competing on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars. Her fellow gymnast, Laurie Hernandez, took home last season’s Mirrorball Trophy. Biles recently stopped by the DWTS tour to watch Hernandez perform, so there’s a good chance that she’s being courted by the show’s producers.

As far as pros are concerned, most of the Season 23 cast will reportedly return for Season 24. However, Derek Hough will be busy working on other projects, so he may be replaced by Mark Ballas. It’s also unclear whether Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd will come back or whether they’ll take some time off to bond with their new baby.

