Nokia 6 Is Finally Here: Nokia Android Phone Units Sold Out In Just A Minute During First Flash Sale

HMD Global launched the first Nokia Android phone, Nokia 6, a couple of weeks ago and the company had its first flash sale in China this week. According to a report, the units sold exclusively at JD.com went out of stock in just a minute.

The report was delivered by Chinese website Anzhuo.cn, via Playful Droid. Although the publication did not reveal how many Android Nokia 6 units were sold, it claimed that JD ran out of stock quickly during the flash sale.

It is clear that HMD Global’s Nokia Android phone is well-received by many, especially by those who recognize the brand prior to the era of smartphones. Not only did the Nokia 6 units sell like hotcakes but the Finnish company also received one million registrations since Jan. 4, as seen on JD.

Nokia 6 is currently for sale only in China for a price of CNY 1,699 or $245 and HMD Global provided an explanation as to why the units have not been sold in international markets. According to its press release, the company aims to “meet the real world needs” of customers from various markets all over the world.

“With over 552 million smartphone users in China in 2016, a figure that is predicted to grow to more than 593 million users by 2017, it is a strategically important market where premium design and quality is highly valued by consumers.”

The Android phone Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset is onboard and is paired with a 4 GB of RAM, as well as a 64 GB of storage. The internal specs should be able to make the device run smoothly on the latest version of Android Nougat. The device comes with a dual-SIM support and is powered by a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery.

As for the camera, the latest HMD Global Android smartphone has a 16-megapixel main shooter at the back. This rear camera has f/2.0 aperture and features like phase detection autofocus, and dual-tone flash to bring sharper images. For consumers who enjoy taking selfies, an 8-megapixel f/2.0-aperture camera is located at the front. Other features of Nokia 6 include a fingerprint sensor, USB 2.0 port and Dolby Atmos speakers for consumers’ entertainment needs.

HMD Global takes pride in Nokia 6’s design, taking into consideration the needs of its users. The company stated that it guarantees “superior craftsmanship and design quality.” The process of putting together the Android smartphone results in a unibody aluminum device described to be thin and sleek, according to Slash Gear.

With the first flash sale seen as a huge success, it is now believed that HMD might expand its reach to the global markets. So far, the company has not given a timeline of when smartphone users in the United States can get their hands on the popular Nokia 6.

Besides this Android phone, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has confirmed in a press release that there will be more Nokia products coming this year.

“The Nokia 6 marks the first step on our journey, with more to come in 2017.”

HMD Global will be in attendance at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) on Feb. 26 and is likely to introduce more Nokia products. One of the heavily rumored Nokia Android devices is the Nokia P1, which, according to a recent leak from My Nokia Blog, could be the Nokia 8, a flagship device. A “Digital Health” product, which is expected to be a wearable device, is also likely to make a debut at the event.

