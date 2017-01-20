Breaking News: Three Pedestrians Killed In Melbourne CBD

UPDATED: This article now contains a statement from the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Three people are confirmed dead and 20 have been injured after a man drove through the Melbourne CBD in Australia today. Officials have confirmed to Sky News that this incident is not a terrorist attack but related to an earlier stabbing.

At 1.30 p.m. local time, a man was seen doing burnouts in the intersection outside the iconic Flinders Street Station in Melbourne before he drove along Swanston Street and entered the pedestrian only section of Bourke Street Mall. He was seen to be traveling at high speed and then deliberately drove into crowds, hitting many people. One child in a pram was struck, and, as yet unsubstantiated reports by Sky News indicate this child died at the scene. The man was eventually stopped and detained on William Street. Eyewitnesses reported hearing gun shots. It was later confirmed by Victoria Police the suspect had been shot and now in hospital “under police guard.”

According to a press conference given at 3 p.m. local time, police confirmed three people had died as a result of the incident. It was also confirmed a further twenty people, of which four are children, have been injured. Some of those injured were children with Sky News claiming a source from one of the hospitals confirming one of the deceased was a child who died at the scene after being struck by the vehicle.

According to ABC News, the man driving has been arrested, the incident has been contained and people need not be concerned any further events like this will unfold in the Melbourne CBD.

Acting Commander Stuart Bateson from Victoria Police released the following statement about the incident.

“We have the offender in custody. There is no further threat to the public at this stage. We believe this male did some donuts at Flinders Street and Swanston Street, turned left into the Bourke Street Mall and deliberately drove into the crowd, continued along the footpath colliding with further pedestrians.”

Bateson also implored people stay away from the Melbourne CBD while they process this horrific incident.

“It is going to take us a really long time to process this scene. Our priority at the moment is with the injured, and it must be that we give them our attention. We ask members of the public that perhaps witnessed the incident, if they’ve left the city, please log your details with Crime Stoppers.”

This incident has been confirmed as linked to a stabbing that occurred earlier in the suburb of Windsor. According to ABC News, police were called to Raleigh Street in Windsor at 2.15 a.m. A man involved in this incident took himself to hospital with stab wounds. He is listed as being in a stable condition. It has been reported by ABC Radio Melbourne‘s Raf Epstein that the man involved in the Melbourne CBD incident is a relative of the stabbed man.

Unsubstantiated eye witness reports indicate a woman may have traveled with the suspect in the car for some time before he reached Swanston Street. This reports suggest the woman was detained as a hostage in the car. Sky News reports that Australia’s Herald Sun indicate this incident could have occurred as a result of a domestic violence incident.

The Royal Children’s Hospital released details via a news conference in regard to the condition of the children taken there after the Melbourne CBD incident. It was confirmed five patients were received at the RCH. A three month-old is currently in surgery, a two year old is in intensive care, a nine year-old with “limb injuries” has been sent to the ward, a 12 year-old currently be assessed in the ED and a 23 year-old was also treated for limb injuries.

Officials will release further information shortly from Victoria Police. This article will be updated once further details are available.

People who were in the Melbourne CBD and witnessed the event as it unfolded are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

