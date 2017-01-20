WWE News: Reason Why WWE Won’t Push Braun Strowman Into WWE Universal Title Picture

Braun Strowman has improved dramatically over the past few months, and he is developing into WWE’s top monster heel, but Vince McMahon is hitting the brake on his push into the main event. The current WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens, will defend the title against Roman Reigns at the WWE Royal Rumble in a little over a week. As of this writing, it’s likely that Reigns will leave the PPV as Raw’s World Champion.

If Roman leaves the WWE Royal Rumble as the WWE Universal Champion, it’s very likely that he will keep the title through WrestleMania 33 and beyond because Vince McMahon is very serious about improving his rapport with the WWE Universe. WWE officials will be working very hard to ensure Reigns is in the biggest match at WrestleMania this year. There are a lot of rumored matches for the upcoming event in Orlando.

For instance, WWE officials are strongly considering the possibility of Roman Reigns taking on both Brock Lesnar and Goldberg in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania. The Undertaker has also been rumored to be a potential opponent for Reigns. However, Braun Strowman was the first choice of WWE officials before big changes were made to the WrestleMania card. Apparently, there has been a lot of talk about Strowman.

According to a recent report, WWE is still interested in a feud between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman heading into WrestleMania 33. Strowman has been built up almost perfectly as a monster heel over the past six months of WWE television. Vince McMahon feels that Strowman would be a great opponent for Reigns because Roman defeating Braun at WrestleMania will help him get over with the fans after taking down the giant.

Braun Strowman has improved a lot in the ring, and he’s done some good work on WWE television over the past year. However, a lot of people are questioning if Braun is ready for such a monster push into the main event and WWE title picture. Vince McMahon is getting cold feet himself about giving Strowman the green light to challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship on the grandest stage of them all so quickly.

Not to mention that monster heels are notorious for losing a lot of momentum on WWE programming after their first big loss. WWE has built up Braun Strowman over the past six months as the most dominant force in WWE, but putting over Roman Reigns shouldn’t be the ultimate goal, especially with some of the better opportunities still left out there for Strowman. Potential feuds with Goldberg or Brock Lesnar could be big money makers for WWE down the line.

If WWE scraps their plans for Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for good, there are still many matches for Strowman to be a part of at WrestleMania. Depending on what happens at the WWE Royal Rumble, Braun vs. The Undertaker is still a strong possibility if WWE officials decide that is best for both men. Strowman could dominate the “Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal” to give him his first WrestleMania moment.

WWE has done a good job of building Braun Strowman as a monster heel on Raw over the past few months, so to end his storyline at WrestleMania 33 because Roman Reigns needs help improving his dynamic with the WWE Universe seems like a waste of Braun Strowman’s long-term potential to be a star for the company.

Of course, Strowman will have to lose a big match eventually, but WrestleMania 33 is too soon to take away his momentum when he has just begun to earn his spot in WWE’s main event scene. The WWE Universal Championship match may be too much, but he may be ready by WWE SummerSlam if given a chance.

[Featured Image by WWE]