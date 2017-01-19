Farmer Dancing To Sia’s ‘Cheap Thrills’ In Viral Video Wants To Inspire People To ‘Move In Spite Of Pain’

Sia’s music is truly changing lives and helps spread smiles around the world, according to People magazine. A video showing a New York farmer dancing to Sia‘s hit song “Cheap Thrills” goes viral.

When a farmer from Sharon Springs, New York uploaded a video on Facebook showing off his dance, everybody was impressed by his dance moves to Sia’s “Cheap Thrills.” But millions of people who have watched the viral video were even more impressed by the farmer’s story.

Michael Lavery, the farmer, wrote in the caption to the video that dancing is “how I stay warm in the barn” at his Permaculture Inn farm, adding that he never knows when he’s going to break out into a dance. But well, nobody can blame him for breaking out into a dance to the so-energetic “Cheap Thrills” by Sia, except perhaps those apathetic goats that surround him in the barn.

This Farmer's Barn Dance to Sia's 'Cheap Thrills' Is Going Viral for All the Right Reasons https://t.co/EOSnwcvUbX pic.twitter.com/5ByNfyrMr8 — David (@dedouble) January 19, 2017

In the caption to the video, which has been so far viewed more than 7 million times and counting, 50-year-old Lavery opens up about his health issues.

“Fifteen years ago I had a traumatic back injury that caused me to have several back surgeries including a discectomy and a spinal fusion and never ending back pain.”

The farmer, who breaks out into a dance to Sia’s “Cheap Thrills,” explained that it’s dancing, yoga, and meditation that have helped him overcome his back pain without having to rely on medication.

“I hope this can inspire anyone to move in spite of pain and I hope this puts a smile on your face for the New Year.”

In his interview with the Huffington Post, Lavery said that the more than 20,000 comments under the video have come from various groups of people. First, fans of Sia love the video for all the obvious reasons. Second, people who want to start their day with a smile on their face keep coming back to watch the video. And there are also others.

“People who love goats, people who have back issues, people who are getting older and… people who just love hay.”

This video of a farmer dancing to Sia will melt your heart! https://t.co/0fPXzVeLGh pic.twitter.com/nw0Qw9HEaO — ET Canada (@ETCanada) January 17, 2017

Last week, Sia released a 1980s-inspired lyric video for her hit song “Move Your Body,” according to Billboard. Probably hoping to see some of her fans record a viral video of them singing along with the lyric video, Sia has released the 1987-inspired lyric video for “Move Your Body.”

The video shows a young girl dancing around in a signature Sia wig and features several details from the 80s, including big hair and funky décor.

The release of the lyric video comes just two weeks after Sia filed papers for divorce from Erik Lang, according to E! Online.

While Sia and Lang announced their split in early December, it took them several weeks to actually file for divorce. At the end of December, Sia decided to file for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Sia Files for Divorce From Filmmaker Erik Anders Lang https://t.co/NkqxIP15aK pic.twitter.com/tYpE0Uo9Fz — TITAN (@TitanTraxx) January 2, 2017

In their joint statement to E! Online, Sia and Lang said they were “dedicated to remaining friends.”

“After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple.”

Sia, who got married to Lang in August 2014, is nominated in three categories at the upcoming 2017 Grammy Awards: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Cheap Thrills” featuring Sean Paul), Best Pop Vocal Album (This Is Acting) and Best Song Written for Visual Media (“Try Everything”).

Sia and Lang were last spotted together at Spotify’s pre-Grammy party in February, 2016. In the past, the “Chandelier” hitmaker hinted that being under so much media scrutiny was taking a toll on her relationship with Lang.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]