Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Not Engaged, Source Reports

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are sporting new emblems of love, but those shouldn’t be taken as signs of an engagement, one source is reporting.

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik was recently spotted with new ink — a “love” tattoo on his hand. Meanwhile, girlfriend Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing a gold ring on that special finger.

Did Zayn Malik Put a Ring on It? Gigi Hadid’s New Ring Finger Bling… https://t.co/e8x9eNtJsf via @keepinitmoist pic.twitter.com/fVHE4e1u1w — WiLD 98.3 Las Vegas (@WiLD983) January 17, 2017

It didn’t take long for the internet to explode with rumors of an engagement between Zayn and Gigi, who have been dating on and off since November of 2015. Nonetheless, despite the rampant rumors, Hollywood Life is assuring fans that Gigi and Zayn are not getting married anytime soon.

“Zayn and Gigi are definitely NOT engaged, sometimes a tattoo is just a tattoo, and a ring is just a ring!”

The unnamed source for Hollywood Life went on to report that, because of their youth, neither Gigi nor Zayn are in a rush to tie the knot.

“They’re both still so young right now, so marriage isn’t on the cards just yet — plus they are both really super focused on their careers right now, they don’t have time for distractions,” the Hollywood Life source reported.

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Nov 21, 2016 at 1:51pm PST

The supermodel is 21-years-old, while her British beau turned 24-years-old earlier this month.

The Hollywood Life source didn’t stop there, though. The source acknowledged that Hadid and Malik are not engaged right now, but that doesn’t mean they never will be.

“I wouldn’t be surprised though if an engagement is on the cards in the future however. They are absolutely crazy about each other, and head over heels in love. They’re a great couple, super chill and adorable.”

Zayn Malik is likely not in a rush to get engaged to his longtime girlfriend, given the fact that the British crooner has been engaged before. In the past, Malik had planned to marry now ex-girlfriend Perrie Edwards of Little Mix, but the couple split in August of 2015 after a two-year engagement.

Just a few months before he split from his former fiancee, Malik chose to leave the band that made him famous. Malik announced his departure from One Direction in March of 2015. A source for Us Weekly later said that Zayn wanted to cut ties with 1D and Edwards because “He just wanted to move on and start over in all ways.”

In the nearly two years since his departure from One Direction, fans have learned about the struggles Malik faced while with the band. Zayn has been open about the anxiety he faces on and off stage, and he’s gone so far as to say that he had an eating disorder during his final few months with One Direction.

Malik began openly speaking about his struggles with anxiety when he released his first solo singles in 2016. In the months since, Malik has spoken frequently about his condition, and girlfriend Gigi Hadid has been there to support her boyfriend nearly the whole way. When Malik canceled a performance due to “ongoing anxiety,” Hadid quickly spoke up on social media in support of her boyfriend.

“Z – I’ve seen the battles you go through and the way you fight to get to a place that allows you to get up there for your fans,” Hadid wrote in a message on Twitter. “Those who can find compassion now are the ones who deserve to watch you continue to grow. We are all here to support you and make each experience easier. Your talent and good heart will never lead you wrong. Love you and so proud of you always 🙂 G”

