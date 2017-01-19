Could This Huge Triple Threat Match Happen At ‘WrestleMania 33’?

When Randy Orton first joined the Wyatt Family late last year, it didn’t seem like a good fit. But, it’s given Orton, along with the rest of the Wyatt Family new life, and it’s been one of the best things on the SmackDown brand over the last couple of months. However, all good things must come to an end, and the end could be near for the Randy Orton/Wyatt Family storyline.

In recent weeks, there’s been tension between Luke Harper and Randy Orton, so WWE is clearly teasing a breakup, which could happen before WrestleMania 33.

According to Forbes, WWE may be planning a triple threat match between Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Luke Harper, which will take place at WWE’s biggest show of the year on April 2. So if the report is accurate, the Wyatt Family will likely disband within the next month or two, so WWE can properly build towards a triple threat match involving its three members.

Most believed that it was only a matter of time before Randy Orton turned on the Wyatt Family when he joined the faction, but he ended up being a loyal member of the popular group, and he eventually captured the Tag Team Championships along with the leader of the group, Bray Wyatt. Their title reign didn’t last long though, as they eventually lost the titles to Chad Gable and Jason Jordan.

Before the Orton storyline began, Bray Wyatt said that he wanted a match with The Rock at WrestleMania 33. We did see the two in the ring with one another back at WrestleMania 32, but it’s pretty clear that they won’t be in the ring together at this year’s big event, because, according to Cageside Seats, The Rock won’t be wrestling on April 2.

All three Wyatt Family members have officially entered the Royal Rumble match, so WWE will likely continue the breakup storyline on January 29. In fact, there’s a good chance that they’ll all end up eliminating each other from the match, which will lead to their rumored showdown at WrestleMania 33.

There are two guys on the SmackDown roster that WWE fans want to see go babyface, and those two guys are Randy Orton and AJ Styles. So, an Orton turn does make a ton of sense, although he did say on a recent episode of Tom Clark’s Main Event that being a part of the Wyatt Family has given him a new pep in his step, and he might not have that same pep in his step when WWE turns him babyface again.

“Keeping things new and refreshing at work, like right now I have a new pep in my step, I feel, because I’m working with guys that are fun to work with. This whole angle with The Wyatt Family, I’m really enjoying it. At first, I wasn’t quite sure, but now that we’re in the middle of it, and me and Bray and Luke are tag champs, everything’s feeling right. And I get to do what I love to do best and that’s be a heel.”

Another rumor surrounding the Wyatt Family is that the Randy Orton departure will lead to the return of one of the faction’s original members, Erick Rowan, who has been out of action for the last several months due to an injury. So, while Orton may leave the group in the coming weeks, WWE may not completely get rid of the faction.

Whether or not WWE does the rumored triple threat idea at WrestleMania 33 remains to be seen. But, one way or another, Orton will probably leave the Wyatt Family at some point this year.

[Featured Image by WWE]