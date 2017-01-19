WWE News: Goldberg Vs. Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns Being Planned For ‘WrestleMania 33’?

WWE officials have made some major changes to the WrestleMania card, but they may be planning a huge match for the event that the WWE Universe didn’t think was possible. As of this writing, Goldberg will face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one fashion or another. In fact, the final match of their rivalry is likely to be the main event of the show. However, someone like Roman Reigns is still without a confirmed match.

It’s been reported that Vince McMahon is at his end when it comes to Roman Reigns being the top babyface for the company despite winning PWI’s “Most Hated Wrestler of the Year” Award. Apparently, WWE will be pulling out all the stops for Reigns to gain favor with the WWE Universe through WrestleMania. If he can’t improve his standing with the fans, WWE is prepared to give someone else a chance as their top babyface.

Needless to say, this could be Roman Reigns’ last chance to be “The Guy” in WWE. The powers that be aren’t lacking other options for the role, especially with Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, or even Goldberg on Raw. WWE has extended the latter’s contract through WrestleMania 34, so his feud with Brock Lesnar won’t be the last we see of Goldberg in WWE. However, WWE may be planning something unexpected for WrestleMania 33.

As of this writing, Roman Reigns being featured in the biggest match possible is the top priority for WWE officials heading into WrestleMania 33. There is still a lot of speculation about Reigns becoming the WWE Universal Champion at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. The assumption is Roman will win the title, but the latest rumored matches for him at WrestleMania are making the WWE fans wonder if a swerve is coming.

According to a recent report, WWE officials could pull the trigger on Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker for WrestleMania 33. The logic is that Reigns being featured in a match with The Undertaker will help elevate his stock with the WWE Universe and make him an even bigger star than he is right now. However, a lot of people aren’t sure if Reigns facing The Undertaker will help improve his dynamic with the WWE Universe.

The Undertaker is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of all time. Roman Reigns is fighting to gain a strong face reaction, so putting him against The Deadman seems like a bad idea. WWE has another plan for Roman, which could see him become the third man in the rivalry between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

It has been reported that WWE officials are debating about a Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg for WrestleMania 33. Obviously, WWE has a lot of work to do if this match is going to happen on the grandest stage of them all. Recently, it was reported that the feud between Goldberg and Lesnar is undergoing some major changes. Adding Roman Reigns to the mix could be what that meant.

Whatever happens between Goldberg and Lesnar at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, the belief is their rivalry will build slowly. As of this writing, Goldberg is being advertised for WWE FastLane and Lesnar is not. It’s been rumored that Goldberg and Reigns could be featured in a tag team match during that PPV. The match would need to start the tension between both men if they’re going to wrestle one another at WrestleMania.

The feud between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg needs to conclude, but adding Roman Reigns to the mix may take the pressure off the two men to top their match at WWE Survivor Series. That would also establish the latter if WWE officials want him to build a rapport with the WWE Universe. Reigns going head to head with both Goldberg and Lesnar could do a lot to build his stock with the fans, especially if he can win the match.

