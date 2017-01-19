WWE News: New Favorite To Win ‘Royal Rumble’ And Main Event ‘WrestleMania 33’ Could Make Fans Boycott

When Goldberg announced he was entering the 2017 Royal Rumble, the odds were in his favor to win the whole thing. After Brock Lesnar was officially entered into the match, things swung and he became the favorite. Upon the announcement that The Undertaker was entering the bout, he shot up as the clear-cut winner. Now, there is a new favorite to win the whole thing and main event WrestleMania 33, and the fans are not going to want to see it.

Now, it isn’t always guaranteed that the betting odds for a wrestling match are going to guarantee victory for a superstar. Still, there needs to be some consideration put into them since a lot of time is spent making these as accurate as possible.

With that being said, there is a new favorite to win the 2017 Royal Rumble, and the fans aren’t going to be happy if it happens. As a matter of fact, they’re likely going to hate it and possibly threaten to boycott WrestleMania like they did when they didn’t want Roman Reigns in the main event.

According to WrestleZone, the new favorite to win this year’s 30-superstar over-the-top-rope match is none other than Braun Strowman.

WrestleZone reports that Sky Bet now has Braun Strowman as a 5/2 favorite to win the whole Royal Rumble match on Jan. 29. Some of the names following him in the odds are not even in the thing yet, but the second favorite is a superstar that could take it as well.

Braun Strowman – 5/2 The Undertaker – 11/4 Randy Orton – 7/2 Finn Balor – 9/2 Samoa Joe – 4/1

Now, Balor is still recovering from an injury he suffered in August that forced him to have surgery and sit out for months. It isn’t even known if he will compete in the match. The same can be said for Samoa Joe who hasn’t even been called up to the WWE main roster from NXT yet.

Forbes is reporting that even though Samoa Joe isn’t confirmed for the Royal Rumble, his odds of winning the match have gone up considerably in the past few days. Last week, Joe was 33/1 with only a 2.9 percent chance of winning the whole thing. This week, he is listed as 4/1 which is a 20 percent increase on his chance of winning.

Originally, Goldberg was listed as a 2/1 shot to win the match, but now, he is 16/1 which gives him virtually no chance. It is expected that Goldberg will face off with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 and that they will have some kind of face-off in the Royal Rumble.

After what was seen on this past Monday Night Raw, Lesnar may have a face-off with Braun Strowman as well. As recapped by the official website of WWE, the two stared each other down in the opening segment, but Strowman would not get in the ring with Lesnar.

While the odds makers have Strowman as winning the whole thing now, the fans are starting to take to it as well. No, they don’t necessarily like it, but they get the feeling that is the direction the WWE is heading in for the pay-per-view.

My final four for the Royal Rumble: Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Undertaker, Braun Strowman. #RAW — RomanAndTheBeanstalk (@RomanBeanstalk) January 10, 2017

The Great Khali 2007 Royal Rumble = Braun Strowman 2017 — Jamal (@RealRabona) January 20, 2017

Bad possible Royal Rumble winners:

• Braun Strowman

• Goldberg

• Chris Jericho (match builds up itself)

• The Miz (sry, but not a Mania ME) — 5StarMag (@FiveStarMagPW) January 20, 2017

Braun Strowman is the new favorite allegedly to win the Royal Rumble. He better not be! — Nick James (@Nickjames164) January 19, 2017

Anything is possible with the Royal Rumble, and even if WWE decides to go in one direction when the event starts, they could call an audible halfway through to surprises the fans. If they do go through with Strowman as the winner, though, they need to prepare for a bad reaction.

With less than two weeks to go until the Royal Rumble, there are going to be surprise entrants in the match, and that is a given. Only 18 names have been officially announced for the match, and that leaves 12 slots open that won’t all be filled next week. Samoa Joe or Tye Dillinger or a legend from the past could step in and shock a lot of people. As of now, though, it is Braun Strowman who is the favorite to go on and main event WrestleMania 33.

