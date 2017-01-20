Watch Donald Trump Inauguration Protests Live Online: Where To Find Streaming Video Of J20 Anti-Trump Demonstrations In Washington On Inauguration Day

Viewers can watch Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day protests live online and see the thousands of Americans who showed up to the nation’s capital to demonstrate against the 45th president.

The surprise Election Day win for Donald Trump led to protests in dozens of American cities, and the demonstrations have kicked up again as Trump prepares to take office on January 20. The night before being sworn in as America’s next president, Donald Trump was met with a massive protest outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan.The demonstration was headlined by celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo and Michael Moore.

Those protests are increasing on January 20, and viewers who want to see the Donald Trump Inauguration Day protests live online will be able to follow along on streaming video.

There are many protest leaders sending live-streaming video to the internet, including the one below from a contributor to Independent Citizen News.

There were scattered demonstrations on Friday morning across Washington, D.C., CNN noted. At one point, close to 50 protesters sat down in the street in an effort to stop Trump supporters from reaching the ceremony.

The Inauguration Day protests had some different messages, including one group speaking up on behalf of immigrants.

“We’re here to take a stand against the ideas that Trump spouted throughout the course of this campaign — sexism, Islamophobia, his bigotry and nationalism,” protester Jed Holtz told CNN.

As CNN pointed out, many of the protesters didn’t just want to have their voices heard; they wanted to disrupt the event in any way possible.

“Three women were chained together at the neck on 10th Street, and more than 150 demonstrators organized by the DisruptJ20 coalition have surrounded a entrance near the Canadian embassy.” “They chanted, ‘This checkpoint is closed,’ forcing Trump supporters to turn back and walk along Indiana Avenue in search of a clearer path. Police are mixing in with the crowds but are mostly remaining behind security fences.”

Those who watch live video of the Donald Trump Inauguration Day protests will see a common theme to other protests this week. In New York, Thursday’s demonstration drew thousands who rallied around some key causes, including health care, immigrants rights, and demanding action on climate change.

Others compared the protests against Donald Trump to large-scale demonstrations across the globe that ultimately toppled those in power.

“At this point, the only way to defeat Trump is mass resistance in the streets,” said Joan Hirsch, an organizer with Refuse Fascism, an anti-Trump organization. “Think Tahrir Square, think South Korea — that’s what needs to happen in this country.”

The protest in New York gained considerable media coverage, and even New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio showed up.

“Tomorrow, Donald Trump will have power but tomorrow, you will have power as well,” he told the crowd (via the New York Times). Donald Trump may control the agenda in Washington, but we control our destiny as Americans.”

Watch the Trump Tower Protest With Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo and More (Livestream) https://t.co/RfXLeVxu2D pic.twitter.com/XhDXnlyTgQ — technology news™ (@TmTechnologyNew) January 20, 2017

The protests on Inauguration Day will be followed on Saturday by a nationwide series of Women’s Marches, including one in Washington, D.C., that has the potential to outdraw the inauguration itself.

Others are protesting Donald Trump’s inauguration more quietly, including the dozens of Congressional Democrats who opted not to attend. While not every one of them offered a statement or explanation, others were more vocal. Congressman John Lewis said he would not be in attendance, saying that he didn’t believe Trump was a legitimate president.

Here's a complete list of Democratic lawmakers who have announced they are skipping Trump’s inauguration in protest https://t.co/iYdsWiXuFa pic.twitter.com/txK8zpBS2b — POLITICO (@politico) January 19, 2017

Those unable to watch the Donald Trump Inauguration Day protest live online will be able to see a full replay in the embedded video above.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]