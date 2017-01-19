‘The Young And The Restless’ Schedule Note, Spoilers: Dylan’s Case Causes Grave Concern, Hilary Asks Lily For Help, And Lauren Gets Assertive

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that there is plenty of drama on the way that viewers will not want to miss. Unfortunately, there is no new episode airing on Friday, so fans will have to hang tight until things kick back into gear again during the week of January 23.

The last that everybody saw, Dylan was in a car with one of Fisk’s men and they were supposedly headed to the pier to finish his deal. However, Dylan realized that they were headed away from the water and that he was trapped. Sharon had been desperate to get a hold of her husband and she managed to make a phone call to him, leaving Paul, Christine, and Kevin worried that the call would lead to danger. In addition, Devon remembered what led up to his New Year’s Eve accident and Gloria’s schemes may have gone a bit too far.

As SheKnows Soaps indicates, there is no new Y&R episode airing on Friday, January 20 due to the presidential inauguration. On Monday’s show, Young and Restless spoilers note that Christine, Paul, and Kevin will be quite worried about Dylan and whether something might have gone wrong with his case. Will Fisk’s henchman kill off Dylan due to the suspicions they have about his background and that phone call from Sharon?

It is known that Steve Burton is leaving the role of Dylan this month, but so far, a final air date for the actor has not been revealed. It is also not known whether the character will be killed off or simply go missing, a scenario that would leave the door open for a recast or for Burton to possibly return at some point. Celeb Dirty Laundry suggests that Paul may soon head to Miami himself to search for his son, but viewers will have to tune in to see if he finds anything definitive.

During a conversation with Mariah, Devon regained his memories about the night of his accident and he quickly confronted Hilary regarding everything that went down. Hilary scrambled and wanted to smooth things over, as the two had just started talking about starting a family, but Devon told her to pack her bags. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that during the coming week, Hilary will turn to Lily for help, a move that shows her desperation. It’s hard to imagine that Lily will be willing to do anything to help Hilary, but with Devon’s well-being at stake, it may be possible.

Michael arranged for a connection of his to meet with Lauren and it looked like an investment deal may have finally come together to save Fenmore’s. However, Gloria is eyeing this investor for her own gain and Phyllis saw just enough of Gloria’s chat with Jack to become suspicious that the two are up to something. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Gloria will try to convince Phyllis that she is now dating Jack, but it seems unlikely that she’ll be able to pull this one off.

Lauren will start to get more aggressive in saving Fenmore’s in the days ahead, deciding to take the gloves off and fight hard. The Young and the Restless spoilers from Entertainment Weekly note that John McCook, who plays Eric Forrester on Bold and Beautiful, will be making a crossover appearance soon and viewers will surely remember that Lauren and Eric had a thing many years ago. He’ll surely head to Genoa City to try to help Lauren save her company, but it doesn’t sound as if he’ll stick around for long.

Phyllis and Billy may have let go of their passionate affair, but Young and Restless spoilers hint that the two will be crossing paths in the coming week and the sparks may fly again. Additional teasers about what’s coming up next should emerge over the next few days and fans may want to brace themselves for a wild week ahead.

How will Dylan be written out of the action, and what will Steve Burton’s departure mean for the character of Sharon? Does Hilary have any hope of smoothing things over with Devon again? Can Lauren and Phyllis succeed in saving Fenmore’s despite the efforts of Jack and Gloria? The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that big things are ahead in the coming week, despite a brief hiatus with no new episode on Friday, and viewers have a lot of great moments to look forward to as these storylines progress.

[Featured image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]