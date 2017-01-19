Kim Kardashian ‘Hopeful’ About Her Marriage To Kanye West, But ‘Things Don’t Seem Great,’ Source Reports

After a tough few months, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been at the center of a hurricane of rumors regarding their marriage. For weeks on end, media outlets have speculated about an impending divorce as family and friends insist that the couple will work through their current problems.

The truth of the matter still seems to be up in the air, but a recent report from People has given new insight into the current relationship status of Kim and Kanye.

According to the unnamed source, Kardashian and West aren’t in the best place as a couple, but that doesn’t mean they are getting divorced.

“It doesn’t seem like they have plans to split now. Things don’t seem great, but it also seems they are working to change that,” the source told People. “Kanye has been very low-key and Kim appreciates that. With her life not being completely chaotic, she is able to be more understanding and patient with Kanye. Kim seems more hopeful about their future together.”

The marriage of Kim and Kanye has been the subject of speculation ever since they wed in 2014, but the rumors of an impending divorce seemed to grow in October after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint. At the time, masked men broke into Kim’s Paris apartment, bound and gagged Kardashian, and threw her into a bathtub as they stole $10 million worth of jewels.

Following the robbery, Kardashian displayed uncharacteristic behavior as she withdrew from public life and quit posting on social media. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took the time to heal from her trauma, but her absence opened the door for rumors to run unchecked.

Those rumors reached a fever pitch when, scarcely more than a month after Kardashian was robbed in Paris, Kanye West was taken to the UCLA Medical Center to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. At the time, it was reported that Kanye was being taken to the hospital because he was dealing with the effects of dehydration and sleep deprivation, but as time wore on and Yeezy spent more than a week in the hospital, some began to talk about paranoia.

Whether Kanye was ever dealing with paranoia is unclear, but one thing is certain: Kim and Kanye’s marriage faced some “tension” in the difficult final months of 2016. And who could blame them? Yet, despite the all-but-confirmed reports of marital stress, friends of Kim and Kanye remained steadfast: the pair was not preparing for divorce.

Fast forward a few weeks, and the KUWTK star has begun to reenter public life. She’s taken to posting on social media once again, and she even recently traveled to Dubai to host a postponed makeup class. Life seems to be returning to normal for Kim and Kanye, and yet, rumors still persist alleging that the couple is not getting along quite as well as they had before the robbery.

According to a source for People, the rumors are completely false, and they have been all along.

“This divorce stuff is completely false. Kim does not have any plans to divorce Kanye. She’s told me it’s false. The picture that’s being painted is that she is planning on leaving him because of the robbery and this [hospitalization] incident.”

What do you think of the persistent rumors alleging that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may divorce? Do you think there is any truth to the rumors at all? Why or why not?

