Oscar Winner Stephen Gaghan Joins Ubisoft To Write And Direct ‘The Division Movie’ Based On ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division’ Video Game

Ubisoft announced today that Oscar winning Stephen Gaghan would be in charge of writing and directing The Division Movie based on the Tom Clancy’s The Division video game, Game Spot reports.

As fans of The Division video game know, Ubisoft has previously announced Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain – who have both received Oscar nominations – will be staring in The Division Movie based on the video game.

“We are really excited to bring Stephen’s unique vision of the game to film audiences around the globe.”

As Cinema Blend and many other media outlets have pointed out – Ubisoft has struck gold and taken a huge step forward by teaming up with Stephen Gaghan. With Gaghan writing and directing the movie and Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain starring in the movie, gamers everywhere have nothing but high hopes for The Division Movie.

Stephen Gaghan himself even made a statement regarding how eager he was to start working with Ubisoft on The Division Movie.

“They’re great guys, exceptionally creative, and willing to take risks.”

As of yet, there is no word regarding the story line for The Division Movie. There is also no word regarding when the movie will start filming or when they believe the movie will be released. The last video game movie Ubisoft released as Assassin’s Creed, starring Michael Fassbender.

“The game has been an enormous success, in large part due to the visual landscape they created, their vision of a mid-apocalyptic Manhattan. It’s immersive, wonderfully strange, and yet familiar, filled with possibilities. It’s also remarkable to be able to collaborate with Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal early in the process. We all feel the story Ubisoft created is more relevant than ever.”

Stephen Gaghan has a wealth of experience with telling street-level and gritty stories which is why many believe he is a perfect fit for The Division Movie. In addition to writing the movie Traffic, he was also the director and writer of Syriana. While Syriana may have not won him any awards, it did win George Clooney an acting Oscar. Both of Stephen Gaghan’s movies are very dramatic and focus on character-driven stories.

To date, the style Stephen Gaghan uses for directing and writing movies isn’t really what video game based movies utilize. However, as Cinema Blend points out, this style may just be what a video game based movie such as The Division Movie needs in order to succeed.

Another key reason why many believe Stephen Gaghan agreeing to write and direct The Division Movie meant Ubisoft struck gold was because he also has experience writing for video games as well. In fact, Stephen was credited as the writer for Call of Duty: Ghosts. While Call of Duty and The Division are two very different games, the process of telling their story isn’t that different.

It is highly possible that Stephen Gaghan’s experience writing for dramatic movies in addition to writing for Call of Duty will provide him with the right amount of experience he needs to write a compelling story for The Division Movie that allows it to hold true to the roots of the video game that gamers love so dearly.

In the video game world, The Division is a fairly new franchise. In fact, the first video game in The Division franchise is just a little over a year old. There, however, have been millions of copies of The Division game sold upon its release.

The Division game franchise tells the story of a version of New York City that has been destroyed by a global pandemic. Order in the city of New York is falling apart as a virus consumes the population. Players of the video game take on the role of a few sleeper agents who have been activated by the government in an attempt to restore order and track down the roots of the virus.

