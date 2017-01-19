‘Days Of Our Lives’: Will Chloe Tell Brady Black The Truth About Nicole’s Baby On ‘DOOL’?

Days Of Our Lives fans have been waiting for Chloe Lane’s (Nadia Bjorlin) secret to come out. Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) suspect that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is Holly’s biological mother. However, they have no proof. Nicole is in the dark about what Deimos and Brady suspect. As viewers saw on yesterday’s episode, Brady confronted Chloe, but will she tell him the truth?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

Fans were excited when it was teased that Nicole would become a mother. It was something that she wanted for a long time. Unfortunately, she is unable to have children. At one time, Chloe offered to be a surrogate so Nicole and Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) could have a baby together. The first attempt failed and then Daniel died. Unknown to Nicole, Chloe went ahead and tried IVF another time and it was a success.

Even though Chloe has been tempted to tell Nicole the truth on Days Of Our Lives, she is still keeping her secret. She truly believes that she is doing the right thing. In her mind, she is protecting baby Holly from Nicole’s fiance, Deimos Kiriakis. After Chloe woke up from her coma, she went to Nicole and was determined to reveal that Holly was her child. However, she changed her mind once she found out that Deimos and Nicole were engaged. Making things even worse, she just announced to Nicole that they can no longer be friends.

With Brady finally confronting Chloe about Nicole’s baby, will she tell the truth? According to She Knows, DOOL spoilers reveal that Chloe will make the shocking confession on Monday. She probably won’t admit to it right away, but it is likely that Brady will have to press Chloe for the information. However, once he finds out the truth, will he tell Nicole or convince Chloe to do the right thing and tell Nicole everything?

Even if Chloe does tell Nicole the truth, she is going to have other issues to deal with first. Not only will Chloe not give Nicole her baby if she is with Deimos, but she will have to face attempted murder charges. It was revealed that on Friday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Nicole will get a surprising visitor in jail while waiting for Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) to post her bail. That means sometime next week, Nicole will be arrested for attempted murder. It was not revealed who Nicole allegedly tries to kill or if the accusation is even true or not.

Are the attempted murder charges connected to Deimos Kiriakis and the enemies he is making? Is it some warped way for Chloe to separate Nicole from Deimos? Or does this have to do with something else entirely? No matter how the issue comes about, fans are tired of Nicole not being able to enjoy happiness. It seems that every single time she gets close to being happy, the writers throw a curve ball. Hopefully, the charges will be dropped soon and Chloe will do the right thing and give Nicole her baby. No matter how she justifies her actions, Chloe has no right to keep Holly away from her biological mother.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week include Eric (Greg Vaughan) continuing to care for Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). Gabi (Camila Banus) and Abigail (Marci Miller) will try to stop the war between the DiMera, Kiriakis, and Hernandez families. However, are they in over their heads? As for Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), the couple known as “Stayla” will reaffirm their love to one another.

What do you think is going to happen next week on Days Of Our Lives? What will Brady Black do once Chloe Lane tells him the truth about baby Holly? Who does Nicole Walker allegedly try to kill? Will Nicole ever get to be happy?

