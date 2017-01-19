‘Fallout: New Orleans’: ‘New Vegas’ Company Not Likely Teased ‘Fallout 4’ Sequel On Twitter

Fallout: New Orleans has been only but a rumor. Last year, the Fallout 4 sequel was thought to have a follow-up when last year in mid-August a trademark for a logo was filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. Beyond that other articles had made their way online as the buzz continued and now it looks like the buzz is on the rise again with code name “Project Louisiana.”

Since that month in August another speculative possibility gave rise online for Fallout: New Orleans yet again. Bethesda has been quiet on this and now an image meant to be Obsidian’s next game had been revealed.

The aforementioned image possibly teasing Fallout: New Orleans is of a pipe and a wheat reed with a quote.

“I used to dream that when my god came back, he would forgive us. That’s the trouble with dreams. Sooner or later, we all have to wake up.”

The objects and the quote seem to not give much of a hint if you think about it, unless Obsidian had chosen to be purposely vague with that image. There are other projects that they are working on as well and may just be teasing their Pillars of Eternity 2 game.

Later on yet another image on Obsidian’s Twitter page popped up that likely debunked the first tease.

The “Leaden Key” references the Pillars of Eternity: The Leaden Key game and mentions some secret organization that gives their loyalty to a goddess by the name of Woedica and other godly secrets. So there you have it, with the exception of a cross over between Fallout: New Orleans and that game, it would be far reaching to think that would ever happen.

But still what of this intellectual property that was filed last year? What will occur with the mentioned Fallout: New Orleans title. Some companies have been known to never have used their titles from time to time, but with the Fallout series of games, one may wonder why would they throw it away. After all, it’s rather a big deal as this franchise has had a huge following.

Obsidian Softworks’s Eric Fenstermaker had admitted that, “I’m always up for working on a Fallout. I think most of us generally are. Really fun property to work with”, according to Tweak Town. “Project Louisiana” also has its place on the Obsidian message board where it makes a statement for members of the community to talk among yourselves.

“What? A Mystery? Speculation? Dreaming? Imagining? This is the place to test assumptions, gossip joyfully and speculate playfully about whatever Project Louisiana might be …”

YouTuber Roshank Redemption gave this thoughts on the matter. He even had a theory that Fallout: New Orleans will be released this year. From information he was already aware of, Roshank Redemption gave a theory where in the scheduling where the Bethesda games may fall, concluding that Fallout 5 may happen around 2020.

“Bethesda obtained the rights to another to Fallout game after Fallout 4 which means Fallout 5 is probably coming out at some point. The thing is Fallout 5 is likely not going to drop until the 2020s and considering how busy Bethesda is with The Elder Scrolls 6 as well as Fallout 4 DLC I’d say we could have to wait even more than seven years to get Fallout 5.”

This gave unto the rumor of the New Orleans game to be comparable to Fallout 3’s follow-up, New Vegas, a game by Obsidian.

Also a developer by the name of Josh Sawyer, who works for Obsidian, had made his way to New Orleans himself some time ago, according to Channel 6’s WDSU.

This could have been a Fallout: New Orleans false alarm, but it’s nice to buzz about the wasteland environment once again since Nuka-World has come and gone.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]