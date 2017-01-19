Kylie Jenner and Tyga: Rapper 21 Savage Discusses Flirting With Kylie, Beef With Tyga

The Kylie Jenner and Tyga relationship was recently brought into question when rapper 21 Savage was part of a new interview. The rapper behind the recent hit single “X” featuring Future talked about his online flirting as well as the “beef” that was apparently going on between him and rapper Tyga. So did he continue to take shots at getting with Kylie while trying to diss her current boyfriend, or has Savage seemed to take a different approach?

While 21 Savage is a single rising star in the hip-hop music scene who probably has plenty of female attention, it seems the main object of his desire is currently taken. However, that didn’t stop the Atlanta rapper from trying to get with Kylie Jenner, the half-sister of the Kardashian sisters. In late November of last year, 21 Savage tweeted a photo of Kylie Jenner in just a T-shirt (of herself) with three “in love” emojis as the caption. He even noted in a recent interview that he still wants to “tear that a** up,” showing that if there’s a chance he could get with Kylie, he’d go for it fast.

According to Dance Hall Hip Hop, Savage was part of a recent Rap Radar exclusive interview in which he was asked about how he tried to get with Kylie. He indicates he “made a play” for Jenner but also admitted, “I don’t know, man…She shot me down.”

He also went on to discuss the supposed beef he has with her current boyfriend, rapper Tyga.

“They made it seem like I was beefing with Tyga, like I don’t know Tyga. I ain’t got no problem with Tyga.”

It appears that Savage is saying the beef was all manufactured, but it still led to an interesting diss track. Back in December, various sources reported that Tyga’s leaked diss track mentioned Savage performing oral sex on Drake in exchange for a Ferrari. It was reported that hip-hop star Drake had purchased a Ferrari when 21 Savage turned 24 last November. The two rappers have apparently been friends long before they linked up on the hit song “Sneakin.” Savage even referred to Drake as “a genuine person” during the Rap Radar interview.

It’s been publicly known that Kylie Jenner and Tyga had been together since late 2014 and first went public with things when Kylie turned 18. They also split up in May of last year, but are now back together again. The two are often seen on social media and have been a part of several reality shows including Kingin’ with Tyga on MTV. The couple is also known for taking care of King Cairo, Tyga’s son he had with his ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna.

It’s possible that should Kylie and Tyga ever split up, 21 Savage would quickly be among those next in line to court one of the hottest young celebrities around. Savage is known for his current album Savage Mode, a collaboration with producer Metro Boomin which features the hit “X,” currently among the top 20 hip-hop tracks on the iTunes chart. It also features the hit “No Heart.” His first official debut album is on the way and will be titled No Advance.

With the success also come romantic opportunities, but Savage is still holding out for one in particular. In the recent Rap Radar interview, Savage didn’t hold back when mentioning that he’s still interested in Kylie.

“She fine, though. And I’ll tear her a**ss up, straight up. I ain’t gon’ lie.”

If anything, that type of statement still seems like more ammunition for Tyga’s diss tracks which would serve as a warning for him telling others to back off from his girl. However, it also seems that maybe Tyga is officially content that he’s the one with Kylie while many others are wishing to be in his position. Stay tuned, as the latest interview from 21 Savage could always bring more media attention to the “beef” that apparently isn’t there.

[Featured Image by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images]