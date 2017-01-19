Little Mix Release Sexy, Vibrant Music Video For ‘Touch’

British girl group Little Mix have released a brand new music video for “Touch,” the second single off of their successful fourth album Glory Days. In the video, Little Mix show off their talent for choreography, performing high-energy and racy dance routines with a squad of backup dancers.

Little Mix announced the release of the “Touch” video only an hour before it went live. “Touch” follows Little Mix’s “Shout Out to My Ex,” and the two videos share a similar brightly-hued aesthetic.

To make the “Touch” video, Little Mix partnered with two well-known names in the music industry: Director X and Parris Goebel. Director X is a popular music video director who has worked with artists like Rihanna, Drake, and Iggy Azalea. This is not the first time that Little Mix has teamed up with Director X, as he previously directed the videos for their singles “Hair,” Black Magic,” and “Little Me.”

Parris Goebel, on the other hand, is more renowned for her work in front of the camera than behind it. Goebel is a choreographer who rose to global recognition with her performance and choreography in the dance video for Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.”

According to Sugarscape, Little Mix filmed the music video for “Touch” over two months ago, before the November 18th release of Glory Days. Little Mix member Jesy Nelson shared a picture on Instagram of the long flowing red hair she shows off in the video.

Ginger spice was always my fave ???? Thankyou to @shivvvey @headmastersuk @hairrehablondon for making me feel fabulous ???????? A photo posted by @jesynelson on Nov 8, 2016 at 6:14am PST

Little Mix announced that “Touch” would be the second single off of Glory Days back in December of 2016. In a video message posted to the official Little Mix Twitter account, band members Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Jesy Nelson gushed with excitement over the track.

“We absolutely love this track and your reaction to it has been absolutely incredible so it’s a bit of a no-brainer and we knew it should be our next single.”

This year's been so amazing ???????? No way we could end 2016 without giving you a new single ???? ????Just a #Touch of something new .. ???? the girls x pic.twitter.com/0wh1UlkbwU — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 4, 2016

If “Touch” follows the commercial success of “Shout Out to My Ex,” then Little Mix are in for a successful next few months. As reported by the BBC, “Shout Out to My Ex” premiered at number one on the United Kingdom Singles Chart and was the fourth single of Little Mix’s career to do so. “Touch” has so far peaked at number four on the UK Singles Chart, but Little Mix has plenty of time to promote the single further.

In addition to the release of “Touch,” Little Mix are keeping busy with upcoming tours in both Europe and the United States. In October, the band announced the Glory Days Tour, which Digital Spy reported was so popular that Little Mix added ten more dates. Demand was so high that Little Mix “sold a staggering 200,000 tickets in a matter of hours when the first batch went on sale earlier this month.”

While Little Mix will not be bringing their full-length Glory Days Tour to the United States, they will be opening for Ariana Grande on her aptly-named Dangerous Woman Tour.

Fans can catch a live performance of “Touch” by attending either the Dangerous Woman Tour or the Glory Days Tour. Additionally, Little Mix previously performed “Touch” on The X Factor in December, with costumes and energetic choreography similar to that of the music video.

Fans reacted to the release of “Touch” with excitement, praising Little Mix’s choreography and the visuals of the video.

LOVE THE TOUCH VIDEO! @LittleMix WENT IN ON THAT CHOREOGRAPHY ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/9jg4nn0g0i — LM UPDATES (@UpdatingLM) January 20, 2017

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]