Mariah Carey’s Troubled Sister Begs Superstar For A Reconciliation In Interview

Mariah Carey has certainly made a name for herself as a superstar diva known for her incredible vocals, incredible songwriting skills and demanding ways. The star has recently allowed a glimpse into her day-to-day as a star performer on the hit series Mariah’s World. The show allows fans behind the scenes of Carey’s world tour and Vegas residency while also shedding light on some of the songstress’ personal relationships, such as the one that has been brewing between she and backup dancer Bryan Tanaka as well as the bond she has with her little ones.

Although the reality series does give a glimpse into Carey’s world of show business, it does not reveal certain parts of the singer’s life that she perhaps views with a bit more negativity. For instance, although Carey was engaged to James Packer right up until mid-fall of 2016, the show does not really touch on the heartbreak she likely felt when the billionaire dumped her and things went sour. Nor does the show delve into Carey’s difficult family life with her estranged older sister Alison, 55.

It was reported in mid 2016 that the 46-year-old diva’s older sister was diagnosed as being HIV positive and as having been arrested for prostitution. Claims were then made that the troubled older sibling to Mariah had pleaded for help from the star only to be turned down. The latest claims made indicate that Alison is reaching out once more to Mariah to plead for a reconciliation.

“Mariah Carey is said to be bitterly estranged from her elder sister, Alison – who’s now begging the singer for a reconciliation… the 46 year-old hit-maker – worth an estimated £420 million -has been offered an olive branch by her 55 year-old sibling, but the pair remain distanced.”

Carey’s ailing sister has spoken out again only a few months after releasing a video statement begging Carey to be a part of her life again. This time Alison insists that her motivations have never been motivated by possible financial gain, but instead, fully by love. The Daily Star shares the words that the sibling of Mariah spoke during a recent interview.

“I’ve done things that were wrong, she’s done things that were wrong. I’ve reached out to her many, many times throughout the years in every way I could think of to ask for forgiveness and see if we could start over.”

The sisters have apparently been estranged for over a decade now and both Alison and Mariah’s older brother Morgan stated that the singer has refused to assist Alison with her health issues and paying for her treatments. Alison continued to share what she hopes will transpire in future between she and Mariah.

“We’re the only sisters each of us will ever have. I just wish Mariah would let me be her sister again and a proper aunt to her children. I know we’ve had so many problems over the years, but I want to reach out to her in the hope we can make peace and heal the wounds that have torn our dfamily apart.”

Although Alison and Morgan stated that Carey has denied any assistance to Alison, the star’s reps share that Mariah has attempted to help her troubled sister in the past on a number of occasions by getting her into fantastic rehab facilities, but Alison refused to complete treatment, reportedly

