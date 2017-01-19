WWE Rumors: Who Should Join Kurt Angle In The 2017 Hall Of Fame Class?

The WWE Royal Rumble is almost here. Besides being one of the most exciting events of the year, the Royal Rumble is the event that officially kicks off the road to WrestleMania. As the WWE moves toward WrestleMania, superstars from the past will be announced for induction to the Hall of Fame.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports reported that Kurt Angle would be the headliner of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017. When reports emerged earlier this year that Angle would be returning to the WWE, many fans speculated that he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Now that the first name has officially been announced, speculation is running rampant on who else should join Angle.

Diamond Dallas Page

Diamond Dallas Page has been a name that has popped up in the last few years as a person who should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Wrestling News Source has even reported that Page’s name was leaked as one of the wrestlers to be inducted this year. As a wrestler, DDP was extremely popular as one of WCW’s top stars but it is what Dallas has done after his career that has cemented his legacy in the pro wrestling world. Page created a workout program called DDP Yoga. This workout program has been given as one of the main reasons that Scott Hall and Jake Roberts were able to get their lives back on track.

Chyna

When Chyna first arrived in the WWE, she was instantly recognized as a woman that could change the way women’s wrestling was viewed. She was a core member of Degeneration-X and was also the real-life girlfriend of HHH. The first female Intercontinental Champion and HHH broke up due to HHH falling in love with Stephanie McMahon. Fans have wanted Chyna to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for many years. Sadly, Chyna died last year. Can the animosity that HHH and Stephanie had towards Chyna be set aside for a posthumous induction for her this year?

Christian

Edge and Christian were arguably one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. Even though he was never able to achieve the same level of success as Edge, Christian found himself winning lots of championship gold during his wrestling career. In total, Christian was a two-time NWA World Champion, a two-time ECW World Champion, a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a European Champion, a Hardcore Champion, a Light Heavyweight Champion, a four-time Intercontinental Champion, and a nine-time World Tag Team Champion.

The Dudley Boyz

The WWE normally inducts at least one tag team or faction into their Hall of Fame every year. The Dudley Boyz certainly has the resume that one would expect to see from a legendary tag team. Bubba Ray and Devon have won tag team gold in wrestling promotions all across the globe. In total, the Dudley Boyz have been tag team champions 24 times. Separately, Bubba Ray has had more success than Devon. As Bully Ray in TNA, Bubba was a two-time World Heavyweight Champion while Devon was a two-time TV Champion.

Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff’s inclusion in any WWE Hall of Fame conversation could be considered controversial. Would Vince McMahon allow the man that helped WCW beat the WWE for over a year in the ratings into the Hall of Fame? Bischoff accomplished the impossible during the Monday Night Wars by bringing the WWE to the brink of destruction. Vince showed that he could work with Bischoff since Bischoff was an authority figure on WWE television. If Vince could put aside his differences with Bischoff in the past, then he should be able to do it again and allow him to be recognized as one of the great minds in the wrestling industry.

Do you think any of these people will end up inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year? Who do you want to see there?

[Featured Image by WWE]