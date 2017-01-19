‘Brutal’ Animal Abuse: Dog’s Nose, Ears Ripped Off Purposely, Humane Society Issues Reward For Information

The following article is entirely the opinion of Bradley Ryder and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

A town in Michigan is up in arms over reports of barbaric animal abuse. According to information sourced from the Detroit Patch, someone purposefully ripped off the ears and nose of a dog early this week. A local animal welfare group issued a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the brutal mistreatment of the canine.

As the report reads, the Michigan Humane Society received a disturbing call on Tuesday, one that puts the question of humanity into question. It’s the call no animal advocate wants to ever receive.

Officials said they learned of a “brutally disfigured” tan and brown Rottweiler breed near the intersection of Warren and Livernois avenues. Emergency respondents arrived in the southwest side neighborhood to find a dispirited dog suffering from severe injuries. Sources say its ears and nose were ripped off and it had injuries to its tail and hind leg quarters.

The group collected the distressed dog and brought it to a nearby veterinarian at the Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit for emergency care. A doctor evaluated the dog’s injuries and provided palliative care.

Person who chopped off a dog’s nose and ears sought by humane society https://t.co/lpdOVNFsha — alliebaby (@allopena) January 19, 2017

Mark Ramos, a principal investigator for the Society, weighed in on the brutal case of animal abuse. In a news release, he expressed his frustration over the crime and believes that it was the work of a person who intentionally inflicted pain on the dog.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering. This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community, we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

It’s unclear if the dog had any identifiable information such as a microchip attached or if investigators have any leads in the horrific case. However, the MHS is offering a sizable reward of $2,500 for help with its investigation.

Ironically, despite the nature of neglect and abuse sustained by the dog, it will likely recover from its wounds. That’s why it’s difficult to fathom why anyone would take part in such an unconscionable act against a loving creature.

Dogs are one of the few creatures that can co-exist with humans and become loyal companions for life. There is no reason anyone can put forward that could explain why he or she attacked the dog in such a manner. Even if the animal showed signs of hostility or an unwillingness to follow commands, an owner has options: listing it for sale or taking it to a shelter where it can receive proper care and be listed for adoption to a forever home.

According to the AKC website, Rottweilers are perfect for families. The breed has a loving personality and is usually reserved — even towards strangers.

Like other groups and societies that support animal welfare, the MHS strives to be the voice of abused and abandoned animals. Daily, they provide care and shelter for over 500 animals, mainly dogs and cats.

“The Michigan Humane Society (MHS) is a charitable 501(c) 3 animal welfare organization and is the largest and oldest animal welfare organization in the state, caring for tens of thousands of animals each year. EIN/Tax ID: 38-1358206”

Authorities are asking those with pertinent information that may help solve the case to call (313) 872-3401. As Ramos said, “This animal deserves justice.”

[Featured Image by Michigan Humane Society]