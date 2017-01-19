‘Glee’ Mark Salling Desperate For A Plea Deal In Child Porn Case Cancels Another Hearing

Another hearing for former Glee star Mark Salling on child porn charges has been canceled or postponed, as lawyers for Salling and for the government have been unable to make a deal. Salling was arrested for the first time in December of 2015 after the LAPD found a large amount of child pornography on Salling’s computer and cell phone after a raid on his house.

This is the second time a hearing has been canceled or postponed in the case against the former teen heartthrob in the case involving his collection of child pornography. Salling was forced to change lawyers after the case went from local to federal, says the Inquisitr. Since his initial arrest, Mark Salling has had to wear an ankle monitor, submit to drug tests, stay off of the internet, and avoid places where children congregate, like schools and parks. Mark Salling is in additional trouble as the children in the images are under the age of twelve, and he also had videos of children and adults involved in sex acts.

Radaronline broke the story that Mark Salling’s hearing scheduled for next week on January 23rd has been postponed, or canceled as Salling’s lawyers and the government have once again failed to reach an agreement in his child porn case. The hearing was only to be held if a plea deal was reached, and now the government can just skip the hearing and go right to trial with the evidence they have against Salling in terms of thousands of images of child pornography.

Salling’s lawyers will likely request another hearing, but the judge can deny it, and instead choose a date for the child porn trial against the former Glee star. Court documents identify the judge who agreed to cancel the hearing as Otis D. Wright II, and he posted the documents for the record.

“Counsel are notified, the Status Conference set on January 23, 2017 is hereby VACATED. Counsel shall prepare a stipulation for excludable time and proposed order to continue the trial or inform the court they wish to proceed to trial before the January 23, 2017 date.”

Salling’s lawyer is said to be looking for a way to keep him out of prison, but the government allegedly is not prepared to make a deal that does not include time behind bars.

Many fans of Mark Salling still are finding it hard to believe that the actor they loved on Glee kept a vast collection of child pornography, says the Hamilton Spectator, but according to the LAPD, who investigated a tip for a month before raiding his residence, he had pornography with young children on his computer, cell phone, and a thumb drive, and it was considered a large haul, even by the LAPD.

Salling has not worked since his indictment, when he was fired from the movie Gods and Secrets by director Adi Shankar, who was disgusted, and is making a donation to charities that fight child abuse. He hopes that Salling gets the help he obviously needs.

“Gods and Secrets will be moving forward without Mark Salling. He has been cut from the mini-series, I will personally be paying for the reshoots, and I hope that Mark finds inner peace. Furthermore, a percentage of profits from the project will go to a charity for abused children.”

Mark Salling was indicted on two charges, including obtaining a pornographic still image and video of young girls and secondly, for possessing two other videos that feature young girls.

