Where’s Barron Trump? Donald Trump’s Son Missing From Inaugural Concert, Will Barron Attend Swearing-In Ceremony Friday?

President-elect Trump’s son Barron was noticeably absent from the Inaugural Concert in Washington, DC. on Thursday afternoon and it didn’t take long for Twitter to notice. Although Trump’s other children and several of his grandchildren were present at the Lincoln Memorial for the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,” Barron was not sitting in the section reserved for Trump and his family.

Where is Barron Trump? Did he travel to Washington, D.C. for the inaugural festivities or did he stay at the Trump Tower in New York City with a caretaker?

According to Fox News, President-elect and his wife, Melania arrived at the concert shortly before 5 p.m. ET on Thursday and sat next to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner. Trump’s other daughter, Tiffany, as well as sons, Eric and Donald, Jr., an sat behind their father along with several of his grandchildren.

Moments after Trump arrived at the Trump Inaugural Concert, “Where is Barron?” became the question of the hour on Twitter. The concert was broadcast on most major news networks and live streamed online so it was easy for just about anyone to catch a glimpse at the future First Family enjoying the show — and 10-year-old Barron was noticeably absent.

From rumors about autism that were sparked by a video Variety reports Rosie O’Donnell tweeted about Trump’s son to general questions about the boy’s well-being, Twitter was full of speculation about young Barron Trump.

TMZ reports that Barron was scheduled to accompany his mother and father to D.C. and would stay for only “two days” because he had to get back to school after inauguration weekend. However, he was nowhere to be seen when the President-elect and his wife arrived in Washington on Thursday.

According to USA Today, in addition to Barron not making an appearance at the concert, he was not present for his father’s first stop at Arlington National Cemetery for an inaugural tradition — the laying of a wreath to honor the nation’s fallen soldiers.

According to the New York Post, President-elect Donald Trump confirmed shortly after the election that his 10-year-old son Barron and his wife, Melania Trump would continue to live at their Trump Tower residence in New York City after he is officially sworn in as President.

A spokesman for the Trump transition team stated that the campaign was “difficult for Barron” and there was “sensitivity to pulling out a 10-year-old in the middle of the school year,” so the family decided that he would stay in NYC until at least the end of the school year.

However, it was expected that Barron would be present at most of the inaugural festivities alongside his mother and his father, who will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at Noon on Friday, January 20.

According to the New York Times, the President-elect has a hectic schedule on Friday, so it’s understandable that Barron may not be part of all of the festivities, but it will certainly get people talking if he is not at the Presidential Inauguration on Friday. Trump is expected to have coffee with President Obama in the morning and they will then travel together to the 12 Noon swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol. Chief Justice John G. Roberts will reportedly administer the oath of office and Trump will then deliver his first speech as the 45th President of the United States.

Whether President-elect Trump or his wife, Melania will answer the “where’s Barron” question or ignore it, it’s clear that their son’s whereabouts will be questioned not just now, but throughout his father’s presidency.

[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]