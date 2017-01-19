Chrissy Teigen Shows Stretch Marks (Again): Captions Photo ‘Whatevs’

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen is loved for her humor and down-to-earth vibe. Sticking with her reputation of ‘keeping it real,’ Teigen shared another photo of her stretch marks, capturing the image: “Whatevs.”

Chrissy Teigen showed off her stretch marks again on social media, according to E! News.

The supermodel joked about saying “Whatevs,” blaming one too many glasses of wine.

Teigen then made sure her fans knew that she was not posting the photos for acknowledgment.

“I do not post stretchies for the praise. I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they’re so soft.”.

Chrissy, 31, became a mother for the first time just nine months ago. Chrissy and her husband, singer John Legend, welcomed their new baby girl Luna. The model’s relaxed public approach to stretch marks has been a body-positive inspiration for women.

One user on Twitter replied back to Chrissy’s tweet saying:

“This (and your wit) is why you are my favourite.”

Another fellow mother agreed with the supermodel tweeting:

“Girl I got em there too. You had a baby. like delivered a human to this world so you earned em.”

A fan thanked Teigen for “normalizing” stretch marks.

“THANK YOU. Normalising things like stretch marks and cellulite in the public eye is so so important. Thank you.”

Teigen appeared in Elle Australia’s January issue and spoke about body image.

“I always felt like a bit of a tomboy, and I never looked at my body as particularly sexual — I wasn’t a curvy girl. But to be able to see my body afterwards, and of course you get, like, hips. Finally, for the first time, I feel like I have a bit more of a womanly figure.”

In September of 2016, Chrissy Teigen told People at Tyra Bank;s TZONE Foundation Flawsome Ball in New York City, that she just brushes off the body-shamers.

“The thing is, you don’t even want to be mad about someone calling you fat because who the f––– cares? Like if somebody tells me, ‘Oh, you look curvier.’ That should not be a diss. The fact is, we live in a time where that is a diss.”

The supermodel also said that praising things like being “too skinny” is also wrong.

“It’s horrible we can be like, ‘You look so skinny,’ and someone’s like, ‘Thank you!’ That’s horrible. That’s equally as horrible to me. So the time we live in, it’s upsetting.”

Back in April of 2015, Chrissy Teigen shared the first photo of her stretch marks, explaining that she was tired of everything looking constantly airbrushed.

Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 12, 2015 at 9:09pm PDT

When appearing on The Meredith VieraShow at the time saying:

“I have those apps, the Facetune and Photoshopping ones, and I just didn’t feel like doing it anymore—and I’m never doing it again, because I think we forgot what normal people look like now.”

Teigen told Allure that she feels there is no reason for anyone to be insecure about stretch marks.

“I come from a stretch-mark-prone family—I have them all over my butt and inner thighs. Luckily, I’m with a man who could not care less about them or else I would be insecure.”

