The Best Horror Movies On Netflix For January 2017

From bloodthirsty werewolves to brain-thirsty zombies, Netflix has added some of the best horror movies to the lineup for January 2017. Whether you are in the mood for classic movies like The Shining or newer films like Sinister, Netflix has the answer for your horror needs during January of 2017.

Sinister

Ethan Hawke and Juliet Rylance star in this film that was considered one of the best horror movies of 2012. Hawke portrays a true crime writer who moves into a murder house and discovers a box filled with disturbing 8mm movies. Right from the get-go, the movie starts off with a disturbing scene, and the film doesn’t let up from there.

Ostensibly it would seem that this film doesn’t offer anything new: a haunted house with evil supernatural entities, a mysterious videotape, and even a sheriff warning a new resident to “leave now if you love your family.” However, Sinister works because they make the usual horror tropes feel new again and because of a powerful and convincing performance from Hawke. But the success of the story also lies with the brilliance of the director, Scott Derrickson.

Derrickson’s previous works include the terrifying film The Exorcism of Emily Rose (which was considered one of the best horror movies of the early 2000s). His fingerprints are all over this movie and the dark and unsettling vibe found in Emily Rose is also felt in Sinister—relentlessly felt; this is one of the most unnerving horror movies on Netflix.

An American Werewolf in London

Most horror movies featuring a werewolf don’t fare well among both critics and audiences, but this addition is one of the best that features the beastly creature. Directed by John Landis (The Blues Brothers), this horror-comedy is a classic new to Netflix in January 2017. The film has garnered an impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes of 89 percent, and the site describes one of the best movies on Netflix.

“Terrifying and funny in almost equal measure, John Landis’ horror-comedy crosses genres while introducing Rick Baker’s astounding make-up effects.”

An American Werewolf in London became a popular hit not only because of the genuine suspense the movie has but because of the humor used in between all of the scares. It also does a great job of showing the psychological effect that lycanthropy has on an individual, which is unique compared to other werewolf movies.

The Rezort

In a post-zombie apocalypse world, the undead are held at a theme park for visitors to shoot at will. But wouldn’t you know it, something goes awry and the living dead are on the loose hunting humans again (think Jurassic Park but with zombies).

If you’re looking for horror movies on Netflix that are considered masterpieces, then keep looking. This flick is straightforward zombie-shooting entertainment. If you’re a casual fan of the “zombie” subgenre of horror then you should probably skip this film. But avid fans will certainly enjoy The Rezort. Sometimes viewers want horror movies that make them terrified and other times they want silly-fun; this film is the latter.

It takes about 30 minutes for the movie to really kick into gear, but once it does, it has some genuinely suspenseful and jump-scare moments. There are also a few scenes likely to make Netflix subscribers laugh out loud, some are intentional while others probably aren’t, but it adds to the fun entertainment that this movie provides.

It Follows

A young woman has a casual tryst and is haunted by an evil presence soon thereafter. It Follows is regarded as one of the best horror movies of modern times, and it is quickly becoming one of the trending hits on Netflix for January of 2017.

Like Jason Voorhees did for teenagers throughout the ’80s, It Follows could easily be taken as a message warning young adults of the dangers of sexual escapades. But director David Mitchell explains it symbolizes something else—growing up. In an interview with Buzzfeed, the director expounds on the symbolism of one of the best horror movies on Netflix.

“Growing up causes us to become aware of our mortality…As you get older, it’s a natural part of life to become more aware of that. Ultimately, love and sex are ways in which we can at least temporarily push away death. We can’t escape it in the same way that you can’t completely get rid of it within the film, but it’s a way we have of dealing with it.”

This film has a similar feel to it like the John Carpenter’s Halloween. And like Halloween, It Follows is imaginative and scary. Like the apropos title, the essence of this film is likely to follow the viewer long after the credits have rolled.

The Shining

Based on the bestselling novel by Stephen King, this is not only one of the best films on Netflix (out of any genre) but many consider it one of the best horror movies of all time. There is a very loud minority of Stephen King fans that reject this film because it strayed too far away from the book, but most audiences and critics praise this horror masterpiece.

Horror movies from yesteryear don’t always stand the test of time but this one certainly does. The Shining is just as scary and unsettling now as it was when it debuted in 1980. And though Jack Nicholson’s trademark sarcasm provides a few giggles in the film, it does not serve as a breather for the sheer terror that The Shining entices. Longtime fans will love revisiting this horror gem on Netflix, and younger audiences can learn why Jack Nicholson stating “here’s Johnny” is a classic moment in cinematic history.

