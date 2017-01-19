Azealia Banks Wants To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration, Befriends Milo Yiannopoulos

Controversial rapper Azealia Banks has made it known that she is willing to perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration. According to reports, she is demanding to perform for the president-elect.

On her Facebook page on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Banks said that seeing the inauguration lineup has made her “very upset.” She thinks she would bring some much-needed sass to the current group of musicians.

“Saw the entertainment line for the inauguration it made me very upset. This is an EPIC moment in modern history and it should def be celebrated in style,” Banks wrote. “I would love to perform at the inauguration.”

Banks has made it clear that she supports Trump since February 2015, according to Mic.com. She also used her Instagram page to gloat about his November victory the day after the election.

“I’m f***ing proud as F*** of you,” Banks wrote. “I must say that I am TRULY inspired by this and feel deep amounts of vindication. Thanks for letting me know that I’m not crazy (even though I fronted a few times) liberals run Hollywood and it’s been a COLD WORLD OUT HERE FOR ME AS A TRUMP SUPPORTER.”

It looks like Banks has already found a friend in controversial columnist Milo Yiannopoulos. He thinks it’s a great idea to have the rapper perform at the Inauguration, writing that she was “my first, second and last choice.” It make sense that the two would become friends since both have been kicked off Twitter for their controversial remarks and constant trolling. Banks caught wind of Yiannopoulos’ comments and wrote back to him.

“Me and you in the front row looking MAAAAD cute omg we would break the internet,” Banks replied.

This comes after the “ATM Jam” rapper admitted that she was being “annoying” on Instagram following her social media ban. Not only was Banks banned from Twitter, but she was also banned from Facebook, according to the International Business Times. Banks has used all of her social media accounts as an outlet for her controversial opinions and far-right thoughts. But, in her latest Instagram post, Banks could reign in some of her comments.

Earlier this month, Banks updated her Instagram account with a meme showing MasterChef Junior Season 4’s Sam crying. The meme also featured a quote about someone being annoying for apologizing about being annoying all the time. Banks was making a point about she comes across as “annoying” to people and is now asking for their forgiveness. The Instagram post has since been deleted, which means she could have taken back her apology.

Bank’s Instagram post came a week after it was reported that she allegedly got banned from using Facebook. The 25-year-old rapper was prohibited from using the popular social networking site after she made a comment about Brazil being a nation of “third world freaks,” which caused a lot of Brazilians to lash out at her across all of her social media accounts.

I like to see myself smile A photo posted by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Jan 18, 2017 at 3:25am PST

The Mirror was one of the first sites to report that Bank’s Facebook page was deleted, but her account appears to be up as she just remarked about Trump’s Inauguration. Prior to her alleged ban, Banks commented about “bots” spamming her account with “broken English.”

Last year, Banks was banned from Twitter after she posted racist remarks about former One Direction member Zayn Malik. She has also gotten into feuds with Iggy Azalea, Nicki Minaj, Russell Crowe, among others. Banks has taken a break from the music scene and has been using social media to stir up trouble and to cause headlines. But, she’s willing to take a breather from social media in order to perform for Trump.

[Featured image by Cassandra Hannagan/Getty Images]