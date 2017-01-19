Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher’s Daughter, Finds Comfort In Taylor Lautner Following Death Of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

While Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher had a relatively tumultuous relationship, Fisher’s relationship with her daughter Billie Lourd was more steady and constant.

The famous and much-loved Star Wars actress passed away toward the end of December after a heart attack and was followed by her mother, Debbie Reynolds, the next day.

Lourd recently shared a sweet and heart-wrenching response to the public and to fans via Instagram, Vanity Fair said.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

This tragedy, of course, left Carrie’s daughter all alone in just a few days’ time.

Lourd currently stars in Fox’s comedy-horror series Scream Queens with fellow stars Emma Roberts, Lea Michelle, Abigail Breslin, Jamie Lee Curtis, and John Stamos. Although a fairly new show — just having premiered in 2015 — it appears that the cast has grown close and is pretty tightly knit.

Evidence for this stems both from interviews and from the budding relationship between Billie and another Scream Queens actor — Twilight star Taylor Lautner.

Recently, the two hit up Cabo, Mexico, for some rest and healing after the passing of Fisher and Reynolds, but before that, Lautner was there for Billie throughout it all, the Inquisitr reported.

“Lautner went public right away with his feelings about Billie. According to USA Today, the two have not yet confirmed a romantic relationship, but they were ‘caught kissing’ at a wrap party for Scream Queens a few weeks before the tragic deaths of Carrie and Debbie. Although no one was sure whether that meant Billie and Taylor were a couple or not, he’s chosen to come through when it counts. Lautner was ‘by [Lourd’s] side leaving her Santa Monica home Wednesday’ after the news of Fisher’s death, mere hours before the second tragedy of Reynolds’ death.”

While their relationship status has not been confirmed, it does seem fairly serious and sincere. Taylor is definitely taking the popular and publicly appealing route of being Billie’s friend first and foremost.

Billie was definitely very close to both her grandmother and mother. The fact that she has such close friends who care about her so much in the wake of all of this tragedy is something that both Carrie and Debbie would surely be glad to know.

Keke Palmer, graduate Disney star and actress in Scream Queens, has made conscious efforts to support Lourd during this time, People reports.

Palmer has chimed in on the matter publicly.

“I know Billie very well, and she was very close to her grandmother and her mom. For that to have happened, I can only imagine how she feels. When I think about her situation, I just let her feel.”

Keke also explained that this trend of letting Billie have her space is something that the whole cast has been practicing.

“It’s not even us rallying together, it’s us just rallying to her,” she told People. “She’s needed her space, so it’s just us being patient and waiting.”

Even though Carrie and Debbie’s relationship was rocky at times, Lourd had a great relationship with both of them. Thankfully, Fisher and Reynolds were on good terms during the couple of years leading up to their deaths. Now that they have passed on, however, poor Lourd is left with two spaces in her life where incredible and highly influential women once were.

