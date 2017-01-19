‘Black Adam’ And ‘Shazam!’ Are Split Flicks, Dwayne Johnson Stars In Own DC Villain Movie

Black Adam fans can rejoice now that he’ll have his own movie. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was originally planned to play the villain in Shazam!, but now justification has been given to have his own solo film. Both Johnson and his producing partner and manager, Dany Garcia, head off the Shazam! project over at their company Seven Bucks Productions. Will their company also be following suit with Black Adam? According to Deadline Hollywood, “the New Line DC property has morphed into two pictures.”

In 2014 he was announced to be playing the antagonist. Dwayne was so excited last week about his meeting with New Line he tweeted about it. Chances are he found out the news then, but now it’s been revealed and good for him.

Great meeting w/ the president & CCO of DC Comics. Exciting time for a new era. Rollin' up our sleeves and goin' to work. #DCU #BlackAdam⚡️ https://t.co/j3CahvBYSq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 14, 2017

This does make sense as the Fast and Furious star has delved deep into the Black Adam comic lore. He fancied the DC villain and the fact he’s never played such a superhero is probably what attracted him to the part. He may have been thinking a role of someone with super powers or had been on the heroic side at one time and Johnson appears attracted to being evolved into an anti-hero. Black Adam is was born into slavery initially and it seems that Johnson finds this fascinating.

“I think Black Adam is going to grow into becoming an anti-hero. It’s all written within the spirit of respecting and paying homage to the comics. As we know, Black Adam started out as a slave. When he’s given the powers, he utilize them. Then in the wake of his powers, tragedy strikes, which turns his sentiment and tone in terms of psychology.”

An interview with Total Film indicated how Johnson had been in talks with the studios regarding what role he would be playing and mentioned that he’d have “the power of Superman, it’s not the Green Lantern.” He did mention that he wanted to play John Stewart, but that went off in a different direction.

Johnson was pretty good about answering that question without giving away much, but he did seem to be pretty excited about giving out even a minor piece of information back then. He was also able to talk about what he and the studios thought he could bring to a character, even though some people could probably list a ton of them without being selective.

Considering how detailed he gets into how he thinks he’ll be able to channel Black Adam, there had been instances where he tweeted his fandom for the DC villain/anti-hero character.

As you can see, Dwayne sees the value of partaking in powers without the need of a cape or perhaps he’s alluding to being a real life human being who also don’t wear capes.

Speaking of which, he did tweet some time ago having drinks with Superman’s Henry Cavill and had acknowledged in an interview with Total Film via Games Radar the likelihood of Black Adam going at it with Batman, Superman, or any other DC character.

Merry Christmas a Happy New Year from Superman and Black Adam @therock . Today we drink like gentleman and come together as friends. We're excited for what the future brings.. #DangerousGentleman #DCWorldsWillCollide #Superman A photo posted by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:20am PST

The spin-off Black Adam film will indeed be interesting should Dwayne Johnson pull it off and it is likely he’ll do a very good job considering his talented work in other action movies.

There is no director or writer for the Black Adam movie yet and Shazam!’s movie is slated for April 5, 2019.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]