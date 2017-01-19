Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Are Reportedly ‘Getting Along Better Than Ever’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are reportedly back together.

Although rumors have been swirling for the past several months in regard to the couple’s alleged reunion, which has gone unconfirmed, the latest report suggests that Jennifer Garner recently revealed that she and her estranged husband are now intimate with one another.

“Jennifer confided in a friend that she and Ben Affleck are getting along better than ever,” a source told Radar Online of the couple.

According to the insider, Jennifer Garner told the friend, “We weren’t having sex before, so now I get the best of both worlds!”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced they were parting ways after 10 years of marriage and three kids in June 2015. Shortly thereafter, rumors began swirling that claimed the actor had gotten cozy with their kids’ former nanny, Christine Ouzounian.

“It wasn’t the nanny’s fault they split, because [Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner] weren’t having sex before that,” the Radar Online source continued.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who share daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and son Samuel, 4, allegedly resurrected their romance while visiting the cold slopes of Montana for the holidays.

Following their shocking split in 2015, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner released a joint statement to press, confirming their plans for divorce. However, in the nearly two years since, they have yet to officially end their marriage.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple told People Magazine in their joint statement. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

Ben Affleck was then drawn into a scandal, which has been deemed “nanny gate,” after rumors claimed he had been involved in a romance with Ouzounian. While the reports were ultimately shot down, Ouzounian was thrust into the spotlight and quickly grabbed the attention of fans when she suddenly debuted a brand new Lexus.

In February of last year, Jennifer Garner addressed “nanny gate” during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“Let me just tell you something,” Jennifer Garner said. “We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives.”

Although the alleged incident did not have any impact on Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Garner, which had already come to an end, the actress said it did affect her children.

“I have had to have conversations about the meaning of ‘scandal'” with her children, she added.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may have split nearly two years ago, but they are still living together in Los Angeles as they continue to co-parent their kids. In addition, Ben Affleck and his wife have been spotted around Los Angeles frequently with their children and regularly take vacations as a family.

Last summer, rumors regarding the couple’s potential reunion began swirling after Garner traveled to Europe to spend time as a family with her husband, who was filming The Justice League in London at the time. Still, despite their frequent outings together, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner haven’t confirmed that they are back on, nor have they spoke of the possibility of reconciling in the future. Either way, the couple is dedicated to acting as a healthy family for the sake of their children.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]