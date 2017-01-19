‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Schedule Note, Spoilers: Steffy Faces Big Decisions, Quinn Makes An Interesting Suggestion, And Eric Heads Out Of Town

What can fans expect next from The Bold and the Beautiful? Spoilers tease that Quinn will make a rather surprising suggestion regarding Ridge while Liam is pushing Steffy to make a solid commitment to their relationship. Eric is going to be headed off on an interesting trip and there is a lot of drama ahead during the coming week.

As SheKnows Soaps notes, there is no new episode of Bold and Beautiful airing on Friday due to the presidential inauguration. New episodes are back beginning on Monday, and spoilers hint that the week of January 23 should be a full one that is jam-packed with action. As everybody saw on Thursday’s show, Steffy headed over to meet with Wyatt and Liam was putting on the pressure that she make it clear once and for all that their marriage is over. Will she follow through?

Wyatt and Steffy started to share a glass of wine together at the beach house and he was urging her to forget about the divorce and consider how much they mean to one another. Wyatt will seemingly push pretty hard on this front and Bold and Beautiful spoilers detail that Liam will be left waiting at home for longer than he likes.

The buzz is that Liam will try to reach Steffy as she is with Wyatt, but when he can’t get in touch with her, he’ll board an airplane. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Liam will be pressuring Steffy that she needs to fully commit to him or he will leave Los Angeles for good. Could his decision to force a choice from Steffy end up pushing her back into Wyatt’s arms, since he has been putting on less pressure as of late?

Ridge and Quinn surprised one another by sharing a steamy kiss in San Francisco, and while that could have given Ridge just what he needed to push Eric and Quinn apart, they have both sworn that they will keep what happened to themselves. On the surface, Eric and some others will be glad to see the two getting along at last, but this new dynamic may make some wonder just what’s happening.

In addition, Bold and Beautiful spoilers from Entertainment Weekly detail that Eric will prepare to take a trip to Genoa City to see Lauren, and Young and Restless viewers know that this is surely connected to her determination to save Fenmore’s. Eric will be seen on Y&R on Friday, January 27, and his preparations for the trip will generate some action on B&B ahead of time.

Celeb Dirty Laundry details that Quinn will have a suggestion for her husband ahead of his trip that will shake things up a bit. She apparently will rave about Ridge and suggest that he be made co-CEO of Forrester Creations alongside Steffy. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers share that Quinn will say that the escalating family tensions are the catalyst for suggesting the change, and at this point, Eric really doesn’t have any reason to suspect that there may be something else driving this.

If Eric agrees to make Ridge co-CEO, more family drama will surely emerge. Rick won’t be happy to hear the decision, as he essentially gets left in the dust once again, and Thomas has already voiced frustrations in feeling left out. Additional Bold and Beautiful spoilers for the week ahead should emerge over the next day or two and fans will be anxious to hear what else is on the way.

Will Liam’s decision to leave town propel Steffy to commit to him or will it nudge her back into Wyatt’s arms? Will that kiss between Ridge and Quinn really stay a secret, and what else will happen between the two while Eric heads to Genoa City to meet with Lauren? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that despite no episode coming on Friday, there is plenty of drama on the way and everybody is curious to see where things head next.

[Featured image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]