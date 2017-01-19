Toddler Girl ‘Busted,’ Let Slip She Watched The ‘Walking Dead’ To Mom,’ Tries To Cover Up Lie In the Most Hilarious Way

As the vintage American comedy series said, “Kids say” — and do “the darndest things.” A recently uploaded video that’s going viral is proof and then some. It’s sure to make your day and will have you laughing your you know what off on the floor.

The user, AFV, uploaded the funny Rumble video. The footage is not dated, but humor is timeless — especially when it involves children letting slip that they watched the Walking Dead TV show.

It begins with a woman’s voice heard in the background asking a cute little girl what character she wants to dress up as on Halloween. Little did the mother know — and the child — something slipped out of the girl’s mouth that no one was expecting.

This isn’t over. Rick is ready to fight back February 12. #TWD A photo posted by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:35am PST

“What do you want to be for Halloween?” the mother asked the girl.

“A wombie (aka zombie in kid speak),” the girl replied.

The mother, confused about the girl’s response, asked her to explain what a “wombie” is, to which the girl explained that it was a costume related to the television series, The Walking Dead (queuing up “Game Over” music).

That’s when the video went from zero to funny in a flash — or from everything is hunky-dory to “what the heck just came out of my mouth?”

Realizing her obvious slip of the tongue, the girl cupped her mouth with both hands and said, “I told you! Oh, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I didn’t watched it,” she exclaimed, trying to cover up letting the cat out of the bag, so to speak.

As her mother is grilling the toddler on how did she watch the Walking Dead, the girl paused for a moment in deep contemplation to collect her thoughts. You get the feeling she sensed that time was running out and she had to come up with a plan to clean up the ginormous blunder. In a muted tone underneath her breath, the girl said, “I shouldn’t have told you.”

Her unrelenting mother pressed on to get to the bottom of the girl’s underground television moment. “Who did you watch it with?” the mother asked her daughter, who by then, went on the defensive.

In a bit of theatrics worthy of an Academy Award nomination, the little girl pulled out her best response to throw the mom off her scent.

“I didn’t watch it; I watched Mickey Mouse,” the girl insisted, before walking away in a “That’s my story and I’m sticking to it” moment.

For those not familiar with the series that got the little girl on the hot seat, here is the plot description, according to IMDb.

The last Greene. Watch the Journey So Far tonight at 9|8c. #TWD A photo posted by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Oct 16, 2016 at 2:25pm PDT

“Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes leads a group of survivors in a world overrun by the walking dead. Fighting the dead, fearing the living.”

The Walking Dead show has a TV-MA (mature) rating. Although there is no nudity, some episodes have sexual suggestions and mature content. As the show is centered on the undead, there are many scenes of death, gore, weaponry and heaps of blood.

Scenes in the Walking Dead are rife with soulless corpses in different stages of decomposition and at times, their bones and organs are clearly visible.

As the show is based on a battle between the living (what’s left of it) and zombies, there is quite a bit of conflict, graphic scenes and use of profanity. And if that isn’t enough to get your goose cooking if you’re a parent, there are lots of scenes with alcohol use and cannibalism.

In the end, the mom sounded like she’s a good sport and realizes that kids are comedic relief at times and quite the joy. You can best believe she’ll be using the “Parental Controls” on the television going forward.

[Featured image by Jeff Thrower/shutterstock]

Source: Little Girl Gets Busted For Watching The Walking Dead by AFV on Rumble