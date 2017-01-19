2017 Inauguration Timeline: Here’s The Schedule Of Events For Friday’s Inauguration Of Donald Trump

The 2017 Inauguration timeline for Donald Trump’s inauguration includes performances, pageantry, and of course, the pomp and circumstance required of the installation of a head of state. Here is the current schedule of events, but as always, these things are subject to last-minute changes. All times posted in this article are in Eastern Time.

Thursday, January 19, 2017

The pre-inauguration ceremonies are already taking place in earnest in Washington, D.C., according to Yahoo News, and they began this morning at 10:35 a.m. with the “Voices of the People” concert, a daylong series of concerts and performances at the Lincoln Memorial. DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, the Republican Hindu Coalition, and various high school marching bands, choirs and baton twirlers are scheduled to perform.

Awww RT @SegravesNBC4: About 50 people on hand for #inaug2017 Voices of the People concert on National Mall. pic.twitter.com/NYTJ2F9KTn — Mad & Boujee (@CrysROCSurworld) January 19, 2017

Donald Trump and Mike Pence will themselves be a part of the festivities beginning at 3:30 p.m., when the pair will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of the nation’s veterans.

Beginning at 4:00 p.m. Thursday night, country stars Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood will headline the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial, with Trump and Pence in attendance. The event will be broadcast nationally on C-SPAN, and will conclude with a fireworks show.

Trump himself is expected to spend the night at Blair House, the presidential guest residence across the street from the White House.

Friday, January 20, 2017

Inauguration Day gets into full swing on Friday, beginning with an early-morning service at Washington’s St. John’s Episcopal Church, which is just a few steps from the White House. Following, Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will ceremonially welcome Trump incoming First Lady Melania to the White House. The two families will then travel via motorcade to the Capitol.

9:30 a.m.: The inauguration ceremonies officially begin with musical performances; the order has yet to be determined. Teenage opera star Jackie Evancho will sing the National Anthem, and some of the Rockettes will also be performing (many of the performers have chosen not to appear at the inauguration).

Most members of Congress will be in attendance, excluding John Lewis and several other Congressional Democrats who are boycotting the event. Also in attendance will be the justices of the Supreme Court, all living former presidents (minus George H.W. Bush, who is in poor health), and Trump’s opponent for the election, Hillary Clinton.

11:30 a.m.: religious leaders will be praying, reading Scripture, and offering opening remarks. Following, Mike Pence will be sworn in as Vice-President, by Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas.

12:00 p.m.: Donald Trump will officially place his hand on the Bible and recite the Oath of Office. The Oath will be administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. Trump will be using two Bibles for his inauguration: the same Bible on which Abraham Lincoln took the Oath of Office in 1861, and a Bible Trump was given by his mother when he graduated Sunday School in 1955. Trump will then deliver his inaugural address.

Trump and Pence will then have lunch in the Capitol building.

3:00 p.m.: The Inaugural Parade will march from the Capitol to the White House, 1.5 miles away on Pennsylvania Avenue. Some 8,000 people are expected to participate in the parade, including various high school and college marching bands, various military service personnel, veterans groups, and a tractor brigade.

7:00 p.m.: Mr. and Mrs. Trump will join Mr. and Mrs. Pence at three inaugural balls. Similarly, various unofficial inaugural balls will take place throughout Washington, attended by various politicians and dignitaries.

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Nothing official is scheduled to take place this day, but that doesn’t mean that Washington will be quiet. The Women’s March on Washington, an anti-Trump protest, is expected to bring some 200,000 protesters to the city, according to CNN.

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Trump and Pence and their families will attend the inter-faith National Prayer Service, held at the Washington National Cathedral.

