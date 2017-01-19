Trump Departs New York, Arrives In Washington, D.C., For Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump and his family arrived in Washington, D.C., on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the inauguration ceremony, where he will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The president-elect left Trump Tower in New York on Thursday morning for LaGuardia Airport, escorted by ambulances and a large convoy of SUVs and motorbikes. He climbed on board a United States Air Force (USAF) Boeing C-32A at LaGuardia and traveled to Washington with members of his family, including his five children, CBS News reports.

The USAF Boeing C-32A landed at Joint Base Andrews shortly after noon. Trump’s children and their families exited first.

The first member of the family to exit the plane was Trump’s 10-year-old son, Barron, followed by Kai, the oldest daughter of Donald Trump, Jr. Donald, Jr. and his wife, Vanessa, followed, accompanied by their other children.

Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, exited next. Eric and Lara were followed by Ivanka Trump, carrying her son, Theodore. Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, and their other children followed.

Trump has appointed Kushner as his senior White House adviser.

Tiffany Trump exited after Ivanka and her family. She was followed by some of Donald Trump’s siblings.

Although Trump’s two eldest sons traveled with him to Washington, D.C., for the presidential inauguration, it is expected that they will return to New York after the weekend to help run their father’s business organization during his tenure as president.

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, exited the plane last. Melania exited first and then waited for Trump to catch up before they both descended the stairs. Trump waved at a distant crowd as he descended.

Soon after arriving in Washington, Trump posted to Instragram a photo taken as he exited the plane.

“Just landed with Melania; my family. Thank you for all of your support. I love you – and We will Make America great again.”

His son Donald, Jr. also posted a photo to Instagram showing him and his family exiting the plane.

“And we are in DC. Pretty surreal experience so far.”

Ivanka too posted a photo of herself and her family.

“Arriving in Washington DC with my family. A very special moment! #MAGA #Inauguration2017”

After leaving Joint Base Andrews, Trump went straight to his Washington, D.C., hotel to attend a luncheon with GOP members of Congress.

At the luncheon, he invited his wife, Melania, to the podium to make a few remarks.

“Would you like to say a couple of words?” Trump asked after a brief address, according to the Daily Mail.

“It’s great to be here and thank you all for your support,” Melania said briefly. “And tomorrow we start the work. Ahead… a lot of responsibility, a lot to take care of, and we will Make America great again.”

Later, at about 3:30 p.m., Trump placed a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery. He was accompanied to Arlington by vice president-elect Mike Pence and Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, according to CBS News.

Then he crossed the Potomac to deliver an address at the Lincoln Memorial. After the address, he attended a welcome concert on the steps of the landmark.

The concert ended with fireworks.

Trump will start the day on Friday with a church service. After the service, he and his wife will drive to the White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to meet the outgoing president, Barack Obama, and first lady Michelle.

Trump and Obama will then ride together along Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol where Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Mike Pence will be sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Trump will deliver his inaugural address.

It is expected that 900,000 people will be in Washington, D.C., to witness the historic event.

