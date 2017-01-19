Watch Donald Trump Presidential Inauguration Live Stream: Schedule, How To Watch Online As 45th President Sworn In

On Friday, January 20, Donald Trump will take the oath of office to become the 45th president of the United States, and the inauguration will live stream online right here on this Inquisitr page, as well as on numerous news sites. See below on this page for live stream inauguration videos, and information about how to find other sources to watch what, regardless of one’s political perspective, must be considered a historic event.

The day’s proceedings get underway with musical performances starting at 9:30 a.m. on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Though the Trump inauguration organizers have had difficulty booking “name” performers for the inaugural concert, the show will be headlined by ultra-patriotic country music star Toby Keith, and will also feature 72-year-old Tony Orlando, who will perform at the inaugural ball later Friday evening. Orlando, with his backing group Dawn, had a series of hit singles between 1970 and 1975, including “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree” and “Say, Has Anybody Seen My Sweet Gypsy Rose.”

Reportedly, Trump’s inaugural team had also attempted to organize a parade of military hardware, such as missiles and tanks, for a Soviet Union-style celebration of the inauguration, but the military declined to provide the heavy weaponry, saying that the weight of the military vehicles would badly damage the civilian streets of Washington, D.C.

To watch a live stream of the inauguration of 45th U.S. President Donald Trump, see the information at the bottom of this article, or click on the video below.

For an international perspective on the inauguration, watch coverage from the English-language French TV news network France 24 in the following video.

Swearing-in ceremony coverage begins at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, 7 a.m. Pacific — which is 3 p.m. in the United Kingdom and 4 p.m. in France and other countries which observe Central European Time.

In Moscow, Russia, where Trump is arguably more popular than in any other foreign country, the inauguration proceedings begin at 6 p.m.

Numerous protests against the inauguration of Trump have been organized and promised in Washington and across the country, but whether news outlets will cover the protests thoroughly remains to be seen.

Here is the announced schedule of inauguration day events that will live stream both this page and through the outlets listed below. All times listed are U.S. Eastern Standard Time.

•9:30 a.m. — Musical performances.

•11:30 a.m. — Swearing-in ceremony. Following a prayer service, Mike Pence will take the oath of office as U.S. vice-president, administered by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Next up, Trump himself will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. president by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

•3 p.m. — Inaugural parade. Following a congressional luncheon, Trump will walk in the inauguration processional down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.

•7 p.m. — Inaugural balls — Trump and his wife Melania will attend three separate formal balls in honor of his inauguration as president. Reportedly, for his first dance with his wife, who will by then have become first lady of the United States, Trump has chosen the Frank Sinatra recording of the song “My Way,” an unusual choice given that the opening lyric of the song is “And now the end is near.”

For live online streaming and coverage of the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump — with no cable login credentials required — check out CBS News at this link, or ABC News Go by clicking on this link.

Live streaming feeds that will offer coverage of Friday’s inauguration festivities from Washington, D.C. on the three major cable news networks are also available online, although they mostly require cable or satellite provider online login credentials. Find the CNN feed at this link, MSNBC here at this link, and Fox News by clicking here. Or try this alternative link to get live Electoral College voting coverage. For a live stream without the network bells and whistles — or commercials — C-SPAN provides coverage starting at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Pacific, on Friday, January 20, at this link. The C-SPAN stream will provide coverage through the inaugural balls which begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time — and will also cover the Women’s March on Washington starting at 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, January 21.

[Featured Image by Pool Photographer/Getty Images]