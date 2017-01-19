Are Lala Kent And James Kennedy At Odds Due To Her ‘Married Boyfriend’ Drama?

Lala Kent and James Kennedy were the best of friends during Vanderpump Rules Season 4 but have things changed between them during Season 5?

During the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Monday, Lala Kent was seen visiting the Los Angeles home of Kennedy. During her visit, she was bombarded with questions about a recent hotel stay and her trip to Indio, California for the 2016 Coachella Music Festival.

After admitting that Lala Kent’s boyfriend was “probably married” during a previous episode, Kennedy wanted to know who was paying for Kent’s extravagant lifestyle, but Kent didn’t want to answer his questions. Instead, she claimed that riding on private jets was the norm for women in Los Angeles.

A short time after the episode aired, James Kennedy took to Twitter, where he confirmed that despite their issues on-screen, he and Lala Kent have remained friends.

After Lala Kent claimed James Kennedy wasn’t with her when she attended Coachella, he apologized to his co-star, saying, “Best friends till the end!!! Thank you for being you lala!!!! @lala_kent #pumprules sorry if I was harsh lol love ya sis.”

In response, Lala Kent told fans that Kennedy was her “thief till the tomb,” but also noted that he says stupid things when he gets mad.

During Monday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Lala Kent’s relationship took center stage, as it has throughout the season, and at one point, it was revealed that she had allegedly encouraged people to sign a non-disclosure agreement prior to her visit to Indio, California for Coachella. As fans saw, Kennedy spoke of the agreement during a lunch date with Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder.

After their meeting, Schroeder confronted Ariana Madix about her potential decision to sign the agreement at Katie Maloney’s bridal shower, but Madix denied having done so. Scheana Marie Shay also weighed in on the situation, claiming Tom Sandoval, Madix’s boyfriend, wouldn’t have signed the agreement either.

Earlier this season, after Kennedy claimed Lala Kent’s boyfriend was “probably” married, he revealed that he really wouldn’t care if he was.

“[Lala Kent] wants to go ahead and do that, then that’s her business. But when you’re lying to your enemies and your friends, it’s not exactly building a good case for you,” he explained.

While Lala Kent’s boyfriend’s identity has not yet been revealed, she suggested that he was a professional athlete during an interview with Kevin Undergaro on his radio show, The Tomorrow Show.

“He has a lot of endorsement deals, and a lot of things that, I’m sorry… he’s not going to screw up to appear on Vanderpump Rules,” Lala Kent explained to the host of her mystery man, via Perez Hilton.

Lala Kent also said she’d like to appear on WAGS, a series about the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes, after quitting Vanderpump Rules at the end of last year. As for Kennedy, she claimed her co-star has already met her unnamed boyfriend.

“James knows, yeah… They have met. it was funny because James and I have hooked up before, so my guy kind of teased him about it. My man gets nervous when I go with him by myself — when I go with James, yeah — Because, we hooked up before, so I think he thinks that that would continue. But it would never. Because, it happened once and never happened again. So, clearly it wasn’t as great as we both thought it would be.”

To see more of Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and their co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5, which airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]