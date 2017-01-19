Danielle Stislicki Update: New Photos Released Of Missing Farmington Hills Woman

Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki has been missing for more than a month, prompting family and friends to continue to promote her story and get additional images of her in front of those in the public. A Facebook page dedicated to the missing young woman has posted several new photos of Danielle looking different in each to ensure if she is spotted somewhere, she will be recognized.

According to the recent post on the Facebook page Find Danielle Stislicki, the “new photos” are of “Danielle featuring her in a hat and with sunglasses on.” The social media post notes that these images are “important” because they show Danielle’s varied looks and allow those viewing them to “think outside the box and keep her story and face out there.”

The Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page has been active almost since the day Danielle vanished and has aided in the search for her by featuring Danielle’s photos, missing persons posters, and other information and updates regarding the missing woman. About 36,0000 people follow the page, which has the sole purpose of informing as many people as possible about Danielle’s case in order to bring her home.

Just last week a vigil was held in the Redford for Danielle, which attracted more than 300 people to the local VFW hall for the emotional event. In addition, at press over 28,000 people had watched the vigil on Facebook, a number that will no doubt continue to grow.

To date, not much information regarding the investigation into Danielle’s disappearance has been released by police. It has been reported that DNA tests were run on a mattress obtained from the home of a security guard who once worked in the same building as the missing woman. This information was obtained by Fox News from an investigator speaking on the condition of anonymity. Fox News further learned that not only is the mattress taken from the security guard’s home being examined forensically, but three vehicles, including Danielle’s Jeep, are also being tested.

Fox News also reported that police believe Danielle was kidnapped after leaving her job at MetLife where she worked with her mother. The official that spoke to the news media outlet stated that although Danielle’s vehicle was found parked in front of her apartment following her disappearance, it is believed she did not drive it there.

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police announce is very suspicious.

Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $29,700, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $129,700.

A website has also been established, www.finddani.org, which is aimed at aiding in the search for the missing woman.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]