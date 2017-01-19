Here’s What Donald Trump Promised To Accomplish On His First Day As President

Donald Trump’s first 100 days as president will be a fascinating time in American history. Not only has Trump promised to bring change to Washington, D.C., but he gave a speech in October laying out what exactly he’ll accomplish on his first day.

In the final days of the campaign, Trump gave a speech intended to be his closing arguments. The speech took place in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where the historic Civil War battle took place in 1863. It was the deadliest battle of a long war within a deeply divided nation, but it also marked a new chapter in American history. President Abraham Lincoln further cemented the town as a cornerstone of change when he called for the birth of a new nation with freedom and equality to all citizens.

“President Lincoln served at a time of division like we’ve never seen before,” Trump said back in October. “It is my hope that we can look at his example to heal the divisions we are living through right now. We are a very divided nation.”

In this speech, Trump announced his “contract with the American voter” ensuring that actions made within the first 100 days of his presidency would help bring back jobs and drain the swamp in Washington, D.C. The plan to make America great again and eliminate corruption, Trump said, will be achieved by bringing honesty, accountability, and much-needed change to American politics.

Trump’s 100-day plan includes the following six points.

First, propose a Constitutional Amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress.

Second, a hiring freeze on all federal employees to reduce federal workforce through attrition (exempting military, public safety, and public health).

Third, a requirement that for every new federal regulation, two existing regulations must be eliminated.

Fourth, a five-year ban on White House and Congressional officials becoming lobbyists after they leave government service.

Fifth, a lifetime ban on White House officials lobbying on behalf of a foreign government.

Sixth, a complete ban on foreign lobbyists raising money for American elections.

Trump’s 100-day plan included seven more actions that will all be taken on his first day in office. So if he plans on keeping his word, and not breaking his contract with his voters, the following seven points should be completed by the end of Saturday. Since there will be inauguration festivities throughout the weekend, it’s probably fair to give him all day on Monday, January 23 to fulfill the following promises.

“First, I will announce my intention to renegotiate NAFTA or withdraw from the deal under Article 2205. Second, I will announce our withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Third, I will direct my Secretary of the Treasury to label China a currency manipulator. Fourth, I will direct the Secretary of Commerce and U.S. Trade Representative to identify all foreign trading abuses that unfairly impact American workers and direct them to use every tool under American and international law to end those abuses immediately. Fifth, I will lift the restrictions on the production of $50 trillion dollars’ worth of job-producing American energy reserves, including shale, oil, natural gas and clean coal. Sixth, lift the Obama-Clinton roadblocks and allow vital energy infrastructure projects, like the Keystone Pipeline, to move forward. Seventh, cancel billions in payments to U.N. climate change programs and use the money to fix America’s water and environmental infrastructure.”

Trump set the bar pretty high for things he will accomplish — not only within the first 100 days — but on his first day in office. The Washington Post reports that Trump is planning on signing around six executive actions on Friday, but things will start happening fast on Monday morning.

“We’ve got things planned but right now we’re looking at, you know, several weeks of a very robust agenda that he will be engaging in,” Sean Spicer, Trump’s press secretary, said on Wednesday.

Twenty-four hours into his first 100 days as president, Trump also promised to cancel every unconstitutional executive action signed by Barack Obama, cancel funds to Sanctuary Cities, initiate the removal of 2 million criminal illegal aliens, and suspend immigration from terror-prone regions around the world.

Breaking a contract with the American voter sounds like a cardinal sin for a business man occupying the White House, but will his supporters care? Trump has a lot on his plate already, and breaking a contract with 63 million people is not a great legacy to start on his first day.

[Featured Image by Pool/Getty Images]