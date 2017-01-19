Lisa Vanderpump Adoption: ‘RHOBH’ Star Got Emotional When Son Was Looking For His Mom

Lisa Vanderpump is a very busy woman with her three restaurants, her various side businesses and her family. Lisa’s daughter Pandora has been a huge part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as her proposal and her wedding were highlighted on the show thanks to Lisa’s involvement in the events. In addition, Vanderpump’s daughter continues to work with Lisa in some capacity. However, her son appears to be working at SUR and he’s trying to make ends meet with his dreams. Max has expressed an interest in music, but his role on the show has been more about his past. As it turns out, Lisa adopted Max when he was very little.

According to a new Bravo report, Lisa Vanderpump is now revealing that she’s opening up to the possibility of reaching out to Max’s mother. This isn’t the first time that Max has inquired about his past, but Lisa has been somewhat silent about pursuing Max’s biological family. She has continued to say that Max is her son and she doesn’t understand why he needs answers. But on Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa decided to support her son and found a lawyer that could help him.

“As we know Max, my son, has initiated conversations with me in the last couple of years regarding his background. As an adoptive mother in his younger years, I felt threatened at the prospect of him searching for his biological family, wondering if a bloodline might usurp his feelings of the familial bond that we had created. But now as he is older, I feel more secure and support his curiosity,” Lisa Vanderpump explained in her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Bravo, revealing that he is ready now as an adult to get the answers.

Max doesn’t seem like he would be disappointed if he finds out some bad news. He just wants some kind of answer to give him some closure, even if it is bad. Lisa Vanderpump started reading through the paperwork on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she completely broke down. She may feel like she’s losing her son.

“Unfortunately my emotions got the better of me. Just the paperwork and memories so deeply etched in my mind of all those years ago sent a ripple of fear and apprehension through me. I have been accused in the past of not being as vulnerable as some of the other women, as I have remained stoic in my attitude when under attack, but when it comes to things concerning matters of the heart (my children and many issues I support wholeheartedly), well tears, I suppose, are just a blink away,” Lisa Vanderpump explained in her Bravo blog, revealing that her son’s adoption case is something that can make her very emotional.

“We tracked down the lawyer, and they brought up the paperwork, and as I read the profile of the man that had fathered Max, I had to leave and regroup,” Lisa concludes her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The scene ended suddenly during Tuesday’s episode, so it will be interesting to see if this is something Bravo will pursue as a storyline. One can imagine that many viewers would want to see if Max finds what he’s looking for, especially since he’s so determined to find some answers. But Lisa is very protective of her son, so it is possible that Max’s journey to find his biological parents won’t be on the show.

What do you think of Lisa Vanderpump’s emotional breakdown while exploring her son’s adoption papers? Do you think she’s doing the right thing in supporting her son’s inquiry into finding his parents?

