Eden Sassoon On Being Inquisitive With Kyle Richards: ‘Kyle Thought I Was Being Invasive’

Eden Sassoon was shocked when she heard that Kim Richards was dying from her addiction. She heard this claim from Lisa Rinna when they were shopping, which was a scene that shocked many people on Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Rinna hadn’t really talked to Kim other than game night at Kyle Richards’ home, so the comment that Kim was dying from alcoholism seemed completely out of line. Even though Eden listened to what Lisa had to say, she decided to bring it up with Kyle Richards during a lunch.

According to a new Bravo report, Eden Sassoon is now explaining why she decided to confront Kyle about her sister. Of course, Sassoon has lost her sister to addiction, and her sister once filmed a movie with Kim Richards. So maybe Eden wanted to talk to Kyle about the comments Lisa made, just in case Kim was close to death and she could intervene to save her life. Of course, Eden has expressed a desire to help Kim because she couldn’t help her own sister battle her addiction.

#RHOBH Eden Sassoon Says Her Late Sister’s Addiction to Drugs Began with Kim Richards! https://t.co/5wuVezsPWa pic.twitter.com/ePyXM0QAy6 — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) January 7, 2017

“After Rinna told me that Kyle was her enabler, I felt like I had to get to know Kyle and understand where she was coming from to help Kim. Because I didn’t feel a very welcoming energy at #GameNight, I wanted to make it my mission to get to know Kyle, and for Kyle to get to know me. I think she will find out soon enough that I have a #HUGE heart,” Eden Sassoon explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Sassoon may say that she has a big heart, but many viewers were disgusted with the way she handled the topic of her sister when she first started filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She brought up her sister and revealed that her sister and Kim Richards had worked on a movie together when they were young. And Eden guessed that the girls would drink and possibly do drugs on set, which is where the addictions may have started. Some people didn’t appreciate how she was speaking for Kim.

“And as someone who knows the pain of being an addict, I don’t care who it is, or if I am close to them or not, I want to help! There is such an amazing life that comes from being sober and living your #Truth. I want that for anyone struggling. And if Kyle chooses not to talk about it with me, or her sister, I just hope Kim knows that I’m always here,” Eden Sassoon continues in her Bravo blog, pointing out that she wanted to be there for the Richards sisters.

Eden Sassoon Shares Her Apprehension About Game Night https://t.co/Pqa8G2pyGQ pic.twitter.com/1fy3ugWSNv — AllThingsRH (@AllThingsRH) January 6, 2017

When Eden Sassoon brought up Kim in a discussion with Kyle, she was clearly rattled. She was speaking as if she really knew all about Kim’s problems, and Kyle was clearly defensive of her sister. It makes sense, since Kyle doesn’t know what Eden has been told or what conclusions she has made about her sister. And rather than open up about her feelings, it looked like Kyle just shut down.

“Kyle thought I was being invasive, asking questions about her mom. I didn’t mean to make her feel like that, but as the daughter of a recovering alcoholic (my mother), I know that it comes from somewhere,” Eden Sassoon points out in her Bravo blog.

What do you think of Eden Sassoon’s decision to confront Kyle about her sister and her problems? Do you think it was right for Sassoon to start talking about her sister’s addiction problems to make a connection with Kyle?

[Featured Image by David Buchan/Getty Images]