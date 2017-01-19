Donald Trump Slams Tom Ford’s Comments About Dressing Melania

Donald Trump slammed Tom Ford’s comments about dressing Melania after the famed designer said the future First Lady was “not necessarily my image.”

Tom Ford recently made headlines when he told Elle that he believed that both the future President of the United States (POTUS) and future First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) should wear “clothes at a price point that are accessible to most Americans.”

Tom Ford’s clothing collection is made up of expensive, Italian-made garments. Since Ford’s comments about Melania, word got around to Donald Trump, who was not happy to hear that his wife was not his “image.”

Donald Trump sat down with Fox‘s Ainsley Earhardt and slammed Tom Ford saying, “[Melania] never asked Tom Ford.”

“Doesn’t like Tom Ford, doesn’t like his designs.”

However, the famed designer claimed that he had actually turned down an opportunity to dress Melania Trump years ago. Ford explained that if he had been asked again, say for the presidential inauguration, he would turn it down.

“He was never asked [for the inauguration].”

Donald Trump went on to say that he reportedly had a call with the CEO of Wynn Resorts, Steve Wynn, about the comments Tom Ford made.

Tom Ford, @elliebamber_, and @islafisher in TOM FORD at the New York City premiere of ‘Nocturnal Animals’. #TOMFORD #NocturnalAnimals A photo posted by TOM FORD (@tomford) on Nov 18, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

“Steve Wynn just called, and he said he thought it was so terrible what Tom Ford said that he threw his clothing out of his Las Vegas hotel.”

In a statement obtained by Refinery29, the Wynn Las Vegas confirmed that it removed Tom Ford cosmetics and sunglasses from the resort this past weekend.

Wynn was appointed a member of the inaugural committee back in November. The group was responsible for helping to raise million of dollars to put on the events surrounding the swearing-in ceremony every.

In 2009, President Obama’s team raised $53 million for his swearing-in.

The only Tom Ford retail boutique located in Las Vegas is at The Shops at Crystals, which is partially owned by the investment company Invesco.

Invesco’s chairman and chief strategist just so happens to be Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of Commerce.

It should probably be noted that Tom Ford said that he would not have dressed Hillary Clinton either, although he voted for her because he thinks his clothes are too high-end for people in “public service,” according to Daly Mail.

Tom Ford appeared on The View back in November to discuss his new film Nocturnal Animals, however, the discussion somehow landed on the future First Lady.

“We’ve got a new first lady, Melania Trump, and she’s quite beautiful, and she’s thin, she’s gonna look great in [your] clothes, no?”

The designer did not think his clothes were too expensive for the current First Lady. Michelle Obama was fitted for a custom-made Tom Ford ivory evening gown back in 2011 for a dinner with the royal family at Buckingham Palace.

The price of the custom-made dress was never given, but Ford’s gowns usually start at a minimum of $5,000. Many of the Italian designer’s evening looks are priced in the five-figure range.

“I thought that was appropriate and I was honored.”

Tom Ford’s clothing is a hit with A-list celebrities and members of society.

@justintimberlake at the 2017 @goldenglobes in TOM FORD. #TOMFORD #GoldenGlobes A photo posted by TOM FORD (@tomford) on Jan 9, 2017 at 11:33am PST

Although, the designer has made a point of refusing to dress more than one celebrity for major events like the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump is reportedly planning on wearing Ralph Lauren for the presidential inauguration on Friday.

[Featured Image by Pool/Getty Images]