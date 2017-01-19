Alleged Russian Hack: Obama Says DNC Emails ‘Were Leaked’ In Parting Remarks

Allegations of the so-called “Russian hack” were addressed by President Barack Obama, and he told the gathered media attending his final press conference from the White House that those Democratic National Committee emails “were leaked.” However, people are now worried that US troops were sent to Poland, and Russia seems to be a bigger enemy than previously disclosed by the Administration.

Obama’s admission may or may not have been intended, considering the big reveal about alleged Russian hacking and interference in the recent U.S. elections, but this is the DNC emails statement made by Obama, per the White House official transcripts:

“First of all, I haven’t commented on WikiLeaks, generally,” President Obama said while responding to the media regarding the allegations. “The conclusions of the intelligence community with respect to the Russian hacking were not conclusive as to whether WikiLeaks was witting or not in being the conduit through which we heard about the DNC emails that were leaked.”

The alleged Russian hack remarks by President Obama can be seen and heard in the White House video post on YouTube. The President began speaking on the issue at about 8:30 on the recording.

Previously, WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange, made comments of his own on the “Russian hacking” narrative during the 2016 election, per the article online from Mother Jones.

“It is, frankly, quite embarrassing to the reputation of the US intelligence services to be putting out something that claims to be a report like that. This is a press release. It is clearly designed for political effect and US intelligence have been politicized by the Obama administration in the production of this report and a number of other statements.”

In fact, there seems to be an idea in Assange’s mind that a recent US intelligence report on the “Russian hacking” charge during the 2016 election from the US Intelligence community was a “political attack cannon against Donald Trump.”

And beyond the Obama remarks to media on the alleged Russia hacking, Assange is also quoted as saying that he believes the truer purpose for the narrative might have been to “delegitimize the election of Donald Trump,” per the report.

But President Obama’s remarks that the conclusions of the intelligence community on the Russian hack allegations were not conclusive brings up other mistakes of the past.

Recently, the US director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, was asked at a Senate hearing about the alleged Russian interference in the 2016. Clapper, quoted in a Daily Caller report on the mistake of telling President George Bush about weapons of mass destruction, another important subject besides the allegations of Russia hacking the DNC emails, had this to say on the intelligence community efforts.

“Whatever else you want to say about the intelligence community, it is a learning organization, and we do try to learn lessons. It’s a very difficult business, and getting harder all the time and there will be mistakes.”

Some in Congress at the national level are going to protest the Trump ceremony because of their concerns about the 2016 election.

Senator Dick Durbin recently wrote his opinions on the allegations of interference in US elections by Russia and the decisions by some of his Democratic colleagues in the US Congress not to attend the swearing-in ceremony for the 45th President of the nation, Donald J. Trump.

“I am disgusted by the blatant efforts of Vladimir Putin and the Russians to interfere in this election to defeat Hillary Clinton,” Senator Durbin wrote in his post at Medium.

He also added this as a reason why he will attend the ceremony on Friday for Trump. “But although all of our intelligence agencies agree that Russia is guilty of this cyber invasion of America, none have suggested that they were able to compromise the actual casting or counting of ballots.”

Still, many others wonder why Obama has suddenly sent US troops to Poland, as reported over at Zero Hedge. “Instead of stepping back and trying to ensure a smooth transition for Donald Trump,” they observe, “Barack Obama has decided to go hog wild and use every ounce of presidential power still available to him.”

With the allegations of Russian interference still in the air, and President Obama’s departing remarks to American media on the allegations, the sending of troops to Poland just seems to add another layer of mystery to the bewildering actions of this unfolding national and international drama.

