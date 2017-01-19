Priyanka Chopra Wins Another People’s Choice Award For ‘Quantico,’ Talks Phone Sex And Shower Sex

Priyanka Chopra jetted out to the People’s Choice Awards after a scary on-set accident, according to People magazine. The 34-year-old Baywatch actress may be still recovering from last week’s scary fall on the Quantico set, but it didn’t stop her from getting on the plane to Los Angeles to attend the awards show.

Priyanka Chopra left New York City for Los Angeles on Wednesday to represent Quantico at the People’s Choice Awards. The Baywatch actress took to Instagram to share a snap of herself while on the plane.

Early morning..sore..sleepy but..first.. lemme take a selfie.. LA bound. #PCAs #nomination #excited #nofilter A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 18, 2017 at 3:50am PST

In the caption to the photo, Priyanka Chopra wrote that she was “sore” and “sleepy,” but these two factors didn’t prevent her from taking a selfie. That’s a true warrior! The actress later posted a photo of herself napping on the plane and wrote, “good night kitty.”

Good night kitty.. #ChopraOut #PCAs #LAbound #traveldiaries A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:51am PST

A rep for Priyanka Chopra told People magazine that the Baywatch actress returned to work on Monday morning. The scary on-set accident took place on Thursday while Chopra was filming the ABC drama Quantico, which was nominated for the favorite network TV drama award.

Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, was nominated for the Favourite Dramatic TV Actress award, and she took home the coveted prize. According to the Indian Express, Chopra beat popular actresses Taraji P. Henson, Ellen Pompeo, Viola Davis, and Kerry Washington.

As for her injury, according to her rep, the actress is “is getting stronger every day” even though she is still “sore and stiff” from last week’s accident.

“And she is happy to be back at work.”

A rep for Priyanka Chopra told People magazine on Friday, a day after the on-set fall, that the actress was “resting comfortably” at home. Quantico airs Mondays at 10 P.M. on ABC.

In other news, Priyanka Chopra has spoken out about her personal life and shared some very intimate details about her sex life, according to the Bollywood Life. The Quantico actress sat down with Karan Johar during Koffee With Karan show to talk about shower sex and phone sex.

In the first promo teasing Priyanka Chopra’s appearance on the show, the 34-year-old actress is seen making some very juicy revelations about her sex life. When asked to reveal her relationship status, Chopra gave a very mysterious, yet smart answer.

“I believe you are single till you are married!”

When asked to reveal how different men in New York City and India are when it comes to approaching women, Priyanka Chopra said the Western guys are following a “straight up” approach.

“The boys here [in India] are a little cautious. There [in New York City] it’s straight up – ‘I am free tomorrow, I am in New York. Let’s go for dinner.'”

In the promo, Priyanka Chopra is seen downing coffee shots with the host, and then playing a very entertaining quiz. The promo also teased the actress confessing to taking a shower with her partner, making out with lights on, kissing her ex after breaking up with him, and even having phone sex!

Koffee With Karan: From phone sex to taking a shower with partner, @priyankachopra has been there, done that! https://t.co/ucPQYGjMiM pic.twitter.com/mEzwU0ZweL — Times of India (@timesofindia) January 18, 2017

During the episode, Priyanka Chopra, one of India’s highest-paid and most popular celebrities, talked about her latest Hollywood projects, the TV series Quantico, for which she is won her second People’s Choice Awards, and Baywatch, a film co-starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron that hits theaters in May.

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet to help raise money for a significant cause, according to ET Online. ET partnered with Moet & Chandon’s Toast for a Cause at the awards show, and the Quantico actress was there to help donate some money.

Moet & Chandon donated $1,000 to celebrities’ charities of choice, and Priyanka Chopra, who serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, chose to raise money for her organization. Speaking to ET‘s Kevin Frazier on the red carpet, Chopra raised her glass and said, “This is to UNICEF.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]