Peta Murgatroyd Baby Pictures: First Photos Of Shai Aleksander Tasteful, Maintain Privacy

Peta Murgatroyd baby pictures are a hot commodity these days! The Dancing With The Stars pro and her soon-to-be husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, welcomed a baby boy earlier this year but have chosen not to share pictures of their little one for a while. However, the two realize just how invested fans are in their lives and have shared a couple of sneak peeks of their newborn son.

A few days ago, Peta Murgatroyd shared a baby nursery picture on Instagram. In the caption, the professional dancer took a moment to thank fans for their well-wishes and announced that she and Maks planned to enjoy this special time with their son and “keep him” to themselves.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you for all the well wishes for our little Shai. I’ve read all the beautiful blessings and he is without a doubt a lucky boy. He is a healthy boy with an incredible appetite for food and love. We can’t wait to share him with you, but for the first most crucial weeks of his life we’re just keeping him for ourselves and soaking up these moments. Thank you for your patience and all of your love.”

However, Peta Murgatroyd baby pictures were posted just days later! Although Shai Aleksander’s face isn’t clearly visible in the photos, it seems like this was one way the couple felt comfortable sharing their bundle of joy with the world while still maintaining their privacy.

The first photo was posted by Maks and addressed the paparazzi situation. Although you can’t really see Shai, he is in the photo — take a look at it below.

“To the paps posted outside the house for the last three days: Not gonna happen! We got security ova here???? #ProtectionByDumboAndCo #DontFuqWithJerseyElephants #ThisAintHollywood,” Maks wrote on Instagram. Take a look at the cute picture below.

A photo posted by @maksimc on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

Days later, Peta Murgatroyd posted a baby picture of her own. In honor of her man’s birthday, Peta shared a sweet picture of Maks holding Shai in the couple’s New York home. Her caption was the sweetest thing ever!

“To the best Father in the world Happy Birthday, Shai is so fortunate to have you as his guardian and protector for life. I see you with him and cry with the amount of love that is in your eyes. Our love for you is for eternity, forever the 3 of us are together,” she wrote.

A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

“Official” Peta Murgatroyd baby pictures could be featured in an upcoming issue of a magazine. However, Peta and Maks are pretty down-to-earth and may also choose to share the very first “clear” picture of their baby boy on social media.

Peta did a couple of Facebook Live videos while she was pregnant and answered a lot of questions from fans. She was very candid in her responses but knew the things that she wanted to keep private.

For example, Peta talked about her pregnancy and her changing body and her cravings, but she kept the baby’s name private. She gave a few clues as to what she and Maks had talked about but she knew that she wanted that information to stay between the two of them.

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd will share baby pictures when the time is right for them. For now, fans are enjoying what they’re getting.

Do you like Maks and Peta together? Are you excited to see baby pictures of Shai Aleksander?

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]